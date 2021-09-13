https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/13/sit-down-for-this-one-but-dr-fauci-has-changed-his-mind-on-the-need-for-vaccine-mandates-at-the-national-level/

Dr. Anthony Fauci, in his own words, said back in 2020 that he doesn’t see the need for a vaccine on a national level like how he’s mandated to get a flu vaccine each year because of his role in the hospital.

“I don’t see [a vaccine mandate] on a national level merely because of all the situations you have upon encroaching upon a person’s freedom to make their own choice of their own health”’:

Anthony Fauci, July 2020: “I don’t see [a vaccine mandate] on a national level merely because of all the situations you have upon encroaching upon a person’s freedom to make their own choice of their own health” pic.twitter.com/iHHr2TwIUj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2021

And now here we are a year later, and Fauci is now disagreeing with what he himself said last year:

It would be nice if the people in charge of the response to the pandemic would have just a little bit of consistency:

Dr. Fauci: Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate Does Not Go Far Enough https://t.co/MvT7G9PEYa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2021

Nothing about a vaccine mandate for 100 million people is “moderate.” But Dr. Fauci said it, so you know it’s a lie.https://t.co/VwBO2LFl4o — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) September 10, 2021

