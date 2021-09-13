https://thelibertydaily.com/socialist-aoc-wears-tax-the-rich-dress-to-met-gala-where-tickets-are-30000-a-pop/

The left usually understands optics. They play the optics game far better than the right. But every now and then, their egos get the better of them and they end up making the worst possible optics moves imaginable. Case-in-point: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attending the Met Gala with a dress that reads “Tax The Rich.”

Of course, you won’t see any poor or homeless people in attendance. You won’t see many middle-class people for that matter unless they’re with the press or invited by a rich friend. The tickets to get into the exclusive event are $30,000 each.

The dress AOC wore was lovely other than the propaganda plastered to her back, and it wasn’t cheap. Estimates range from high four- to low five-digits for a price tag. The dress alone could feed a family for weeks if not months.

Twitter noticed.

NEW – Democrat Rep. AOC wears a “Tax The Rich” dress at #MetGala, where a ticket costs $30,000 to attend.pic.twitter.com/V9B7UGoGX5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021

😂😂😂 oh the irony. AOC Wears a High End Designer ‘Tax The Rich’ Dress to $30,000 Per Ticket Met Gala https://t.co/fxsUjdTeDn via @gatewaypundit — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 14, 2021

Cost per Ticket: $30,000. Virtue signaling to your base while partying—without a mask—with the people you claim to hate: Priceless. https://t.co/51bVQqZNn1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 14, 2021

It’s not that they’re hypocrites. They simply view themselves as the priest-class of the religion of communism. If you do as you’re told, you can be treated as a standard parishioner. If you don’t, you’ll burned at the stake like any heretic. But you can never be a priest. https://t.co/RT72MP7sTv — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 14, 2021

“stay masked. get vaxxed. we’re all in this together,” i yell at the peasants as i hand the doorman my $30,000 met gala ticket. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 14, 2021

What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: The “tax the rich” dress while she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country? https://t.co/pE84Pjquh1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2021

I certainly hope her abuela’s roof is fixed. https://t.co/F5s0kqeSqO — Holden (@Holden114) September 14, 2021

Of course, nobody at the very intimate event could be seen wearing a face mask, including AOC herself.

Leaders of the Democratic-Socialists know how to virtue signal, but they never let it get in the way of their extravagant lifestyles. Sadly, no Democrat nor mainstream media shill will blink an eye at this. AOC is too useful as their idiot for the left to tear her down.

