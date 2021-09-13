https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/some-californians-have-received-5-recall-ballots/
“Shenanigans”? KABC-TV reports Riverside County, Calif., voters are worried after receiving multiple ballots, with some receiving five ballots.
“Is this a very small scale problem? Or is it maybe a little more substantial than we think at first glance?” pic.twitter.com/y7cxFiXDD7
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2021
What’s going on in Riverside County?
Local story on Ballot Harvesting
From last night:
Alert — Republicans told ‘you already voted’ when they had not…