AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Less than a week after he announced he would use his office to compel businesses to require their employees to be vaccinated, President Joe Biden has received some bad news. On Monday, the results of a poll were released showing that the majority of Americans oppose the president’s authoritarian vaccine mandate .

The Trafalgar Group, in partnership with the Convention of States Action, polled over 1,000 likely 2022 election voters on their attitudes towards Biden’s vaccine mandate. The report revealed: 58.6% of voters do not believe President Biden has the constitutional authority to force private businesses to require vaccine mandates for employees, while 29.7% believe he does have the authority, and 11.7% aren’t sure. Opinions on the matter fell largely on partisan lines with 83.5% of Republicans believing Biden lacks the authority to issue this type of executive order and 54.9% of Democrats believing that he does. But among Independents, 68.2% asserted the president doesn’t have the authority to issue the vaccine mandate.

The survey also analyzed attitudes towards governors pushing back on the president’s mandate. It found that most Americans agreed with governors who are fighting back.

From the report: 56.1% of American voters support the efforts of […]