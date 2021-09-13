https://noqreport.com/2021/09/13/taliban-2-0-caught-on-video-flogging-disobedient-women-in-public-and-rounding-up-and-executing-panjshiris-in-genocide/

This is on Joe Biden.

The dopey Democrats insisted the past several months that the Taliban is changed and more moderate. In their fantasies the Taliban has morphed into the Taliban 2.0.

This is all while the Biden regime has taken orders from the Taliban and has armed them with nearly $85 billion in US weapons, uniforms and sports drinks. But this was just a fantasy.

Over the weekend the Taliban began rounding up, executing, and disappearing Panjshiris across the country including in Kabul.

This video was released over the weekend — the Taliban rounding up and taking away the Panjshiris in Kabul. And the Taliban also was filmed flogging women in public again — just like the old days. Genocide. They were all massacred by Taliban terrorists in #Panjshir . Taliban Genocide of Panjshiris ongoing. 5he world silent about it. #DoNotRecognizeTaliban pic.twitter.com/Rb3FQ1uPHw — Haanya Malik PJR | هانیه (@MalikHaanya) September 12, 2021