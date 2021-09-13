https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/09/12/teens-50x-more-likely-to-have-heart-disease-after-covid-shots-than-all-other-fda-approved-vaccines-in-2021-combined-cdc-admits-true-but-still-recommends-it/
by Brian Shilhavy
Editor, Health Impact News
Data released by the U.S. Government in their Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) continues to show just how deadly the experimental COVID shots are on teenagers and young people.
I did another analysis looking at deaths and injuries in the 12 to 19-year-old age group following experimental COVID shots, as compared to all other vaccines that this age group receives before they leave high-school.
Here is the data based on the last VAERS update from this past Friday, 9/10/21.
As you can see, VAERS is reporting that for ages 12 through 19 (I choose to start with age 12 because that is the youngest age that the COVID injections are currently authorized to be injected with), there have been 31 deaths, 181 permanent disabilities, 3,679 ER visits, 1,655 hospitalizations, 331 life threatening events, and 748 reports of heart inflammation (all forms of “carditis”).
(Source. Note that the search separates 12-17 year olds, and 17-44 year olds, although we only searched through age 19, so you need to add the two tables together to get the numbers in the graph above.)
Next, I searched the exact same age group, for the same time period (December 2020 through the most recent data dump on Friday), and excluded COVID-19 shots but included every other vaccine listed. They include these vaccines:
These are ALL the vaccines listed in VAERS, minus the 3 COVID shots. Some of them are no longer in use, and many of these teenagers do not get, although many from this age group will get “catch up” shots if they missed a shot previously that was scheduled for a younger age.
So by including ALL non-COVID vaccines, we are assured of getting all of the adverse reactions from every other vaccine they receive where an adverse reaction was reported to VAERS.
From all of these vaccines that include every non-COVID shot that 12 to 19 year-olds have received this year so far, there have been 4 deaths, 12 permanent disabilities, 78 ER visits, 36 hospitalizations, and 14 life threatening events during the same time period as the COVID-19 shots were administered. (Source. Note that the search separates 12-17 year olds, and 17-44 year olds, although we only searched through age 19, so you need to add the two tables together to get the numbers in the graph above.)
As you can see, COVID-19 shots given to our teenagers have 7.75 X more deaths, 15 X more disabilities, 47 X more ER visits, and 46 X more hospitalizations than all other FDA-approved vaccines COMBINED that these teenagers are receiving.
This week I also included all cases of “carditis,” inflammation of the heart, since we have seen so many reports of injuries and deaths in this age group related to inflammation of the heart, or “enlarged heart.”
This age group has already recorded 748 cases of all forms of carditis (source), while cases filed of carditis following all other FDA approved vaccines for the same time period is only 15. (Source.)
That is 50 X more cases of heart inflammation being recorded for this age group after COVID-19 shots, than all other FDA approved vaccines combined.
And actually, that number is probably higher, because there are 1,605 cases of heart inflammation following COVID shots in VAERS where the age is “unknown,” but which most certainly contains a portion from this age group. (Source.)
This is the age group that typically gets the Gardasil HPV vaccine, among others, which prior to COVID was the vaccine that caused the most injuries and deaths in this age group.
Sales of Merck’s Gardasil were up 88% through the the first two quarters of this year, 2021. (Source.) Gardasil is a two-dose or three-dose vaccine. So even though they are pushing the COVID shots for this age group, it is most certainly NOT at the expense of reducing other vaccines, as evidence suggests just the opposite.
This problem of otherwise healthy young people taking a COVID shot and then suffering from heart disease, is a very serious issue.
And the FDA and the CDC know about it. That’s what makes this a criminal issue.
Here is what the CDC reported last week regarding “Myocarditis and Pericarditis After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination.”
As of September 1, 2021, VAERS has received 1,404 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis among people ages 30 and younger who received COVID-19 vaccine. Most cases have been reported after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), particularly in male adolescents and young adults. Through follow-up, including medical record reviews, CDC and FDA have confirmed 817 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis. CDC and its partners are investigating these reports to assess whether there is a relationship to COVID-19 vaccination. (Source.)
Since they included statistics for 30 and younger, but only for two forms of carditis, “myocarditis or pericarditis,” we ran the same report to include all cases of carditis.
We found another 135 cases, but most of the cases are most definitely myocarditis or pericarditis. Out of the 1,543 cases of heart inflammation reported, 1,146 of those resulted in hospitalization, an extremely high percentage. (Source.)
The FDA and CDC are also correctly reporting that this affects males far more than females. Over 82% of these cases of heart inflammation are being reported in males. (Source.)
Since the CDC is basically admitting all this with their reports, what is their recommendation for the these shots that are destroying the health of our youth?
CDC continues to recommend that everyone aged 12 years and older get vaccinated for COVID-19. The known risks of COVID-19 illness and its related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death, far outweigh the potential risks of having a rare adverse reaction to vaccination, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis. (Source.)
Given the fact that the cases reported in VAERS is only a tiny portion of what is represented in the public, most experts agreeing that it is probably less than 10% and as low as 1%, how can they make such a statement when the cases of heart inflammation for these young people is 50 X higher than all other vaccines?
And what is the risk of COVID-19 for this age group?
And we KNOW that these statistics that list COVID-19 as a cause of death are inflated, as federal funding kicks in to record a death as a COVID death leading to massive over-reporting of these deaths, not to mention that the tests to determine if COVID-19 actually exists are highly suspect.
But just by using their own statistics, this age group only represents 0.005% of all COVID-19 deaths.
Based on CDC stats for 2019 for the top causes of death, before COVID started, this age group had a higher risk of death for suicide (which has gone up dramatically since COVID started), unintentional injuries (mostly car accidents probably), cancer, and homicides. (Source. Please note that to make this comparison you have to take the monthly average for each age group and then add together. Total deaths from COVID-19 started in January, 2020, so we are now into the 19th month.)
And now this age group is going to be mandated to get these dangerous shots as a condition for attending school.
This is criminal!
Ok, enough math and cold statistics. Here are some faces and tragic stories in real life about how these shots are affecting these young people and their families.
We start with a video report, which includes a very emotional interview between Alex Jones and Ernest Ramirez yesterday who lost his 16-year-old son after he took a Pfizer shot. Another young man talks about how his competitive sports days at school are ended after taking a COVID-19 shot.
After the video we have a few more stories below.
Oh and by the way, the first story in this video of 16-year-old Ernest Ramirez who died from an enlarged heart, is NOT found in VAERS. There are three deaths listed in VAERS for a form of carditis, and all three are females, even though over 80% of the cases are males.
So we KNOW that VAERS is missing a LOT of data.
This is from our Bitchte channel, and it should also be on our Rumble channel.
Leah Taylor: 22-year-old Iowa doctorate student and fitness promoter hospitalized with myocarditis after coerced Pfizer mRNA injection, future uncertain
DAVENPORT, IOWA — A 22-year-old St. Ambrose University physical therapy student and body builder was scared and hesitant to play along with the global “vaccine” agenda. Now she is unable to workout and faces a precarious future after succumbing to the pressure.
Ms. Leah Taylor received her second Pfizer mRNA injection sometime between July 27 and August 22, based on context clues from her now-deleted Instagram account. It’s unclear whether she deactivated the account herself or if Instagram took it down because she reported severe adverse reactions to the mRNA injections. Several people have told us that their Instagram accounts were locked and/or deleted recently after sharing personal adverse effect stories.
Ms. Taylor reported weighing just 110 pounds in 2016. She bulked up to 165 pounds by June 20 this year. Ms. Taylor posted an Instagram update on August 23. She said she took “the whole summer off” from exercise because she was diagnosed with myocarditis after receiving the Pfizer mRNA injection. But based on her posts from the summer of 2021, she was working out regularly until July 27.
There were no Instagram posts for 27 days thereafter, which was unusual for her. Thus she likely received the injection during that span. Doctors told her to keep her heart rate down for six months.
Despite the doctors’ advice, Ms. Taylor posted another update on August 24. She reported doing a light weight lifting workout to get herself back in the groove while not raising her heart rate too much.
But myocarditis is no joke and is not a “rare” paper cut or mosquito bite that quickly heals as the Centers for Disease Control, big tech and mainstream media want the general public to believe.
Ms. Taylor posted no more updates until August 31. On that day, she posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed. Ms. Taylor said she was taking a break from her fitness Instagram account due to “heart issues.”
Read the full story at The COVID Blog.
Brittany Jouppi: 23-year-old Florida woman suffers nine seizures in 24 hours, severe neurological trauma, hospitalized five times in four weeks since Pfizer mRNA injection
ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA — A 23-year-old Florida woman and avid angler is coming to terms with the fact her life will never be the same. But she’s still hesitant to identify the culprit of all of her problems.
Ms. Brittany Jouppi received her first Pfizer mRNA injection on Monday, August 9, at a local Walgreens, according to her Facebook page. She survived the “15-minute waiting period” and was sent home. But she developed dizziness and a severe headache while driving home. She also felt numbness and tingling in her extremities.
But Ms. Jouppi, like many vaccinated individuals, dismissed it all as normal side effects after the injections. So we went to sleep thinking she’d wake up feeling normal. That didn’t happen.
Ms. Jouppi had fully-body numbness in addition to severe headaches, tingling sensations in her limbs, sharp pain behind her eyes, and confusion the next morning. She went to the emergency room, was tested for COVID-19, and sent home. A nurse told her, “there are too many COVID positive patients in here right now, we don’t want to potentially expose you. Come back if symptoms worsen.”
She laid down for a nap when she got home. Ms. Jouppi woke up two hours later to use the bathroom. Next thing she knew, she woke up in the hospital. Her boyfriend found her on the bathroom, unresponsive, in a pool of urine as she lost bladder control. Paramedics took her back to St. Lucie Medical Center, the same place that sent her home hours earlier.
Doctors actually performed a CT scan this time. But they said everything was normal despite Ms. Jouppi’s condition being anything but. She had no idea what had happened to her or how she got to the hospital. Nurses kept coming into the room, asking her questions. But she couldn’t speak. Ms. Jouppi described it as feeling trapped in her own body. She was finally, after about an hour, able to blink to signal yes and no. Ms. Jouppi also used a writing pad and pen to communicate. She wrote the following:
“I know what I want to say, I can hear you, and understand you. Just can’t get the words to come out. I don’t know what’s going on.”
Nurses conceded Ms. Jouppi “might” be having a reaction to the mRNA injection. But they still “strongly recommended” she go home because there are a lot of COVID patients in the hospital. The next day, August 11, after realizing St. Lucie Medical Center was a worthless joke, Ms. Jouppi went to Cleveland Clinic Traditional Hospital. Doctors performed a battery of tests – MRI, X-rays, EKGs, ultrasounds, etc. It was the electroencephalogram (EEG) that revealed seizure activity. Doctors prescribed anti-seizure meds.
Ms. Jouppie is scheduled for Electromyography (EMG), a test for nerve damage and/or malfunction. She is also scheduled for a three-day EEG from September 20 to 23 so doctors can observe her daily brain waves. Ms. Jouppi’s latest Facebook post as of publishing is from September 6 – another photo of her in the emergency room, this time with a bandage wrapped around her head. She reported having nine seizures in 24 hours.
Read the full story at The COVID Blog.
Rosette Kyarikunda: Uganda fifth-year medical student says “this vaccine wants to take my life,” dead 14 days after AstraZeneca viral vector DNA injection
KAMPALA, UGANDA — A Busitema University medical student, in her final year of studies, is dead because her university required experimental injections.
Ms. Rosette Kyarikunda received her first AstraZeneca viral vector DNA injection on August 17, according to the Daily Monitor. She immediately felt intense headaches, general malaise and weakness. She took pain killers later that night to attempt mitigate the headaches. But no relief came.
Ms. Kyarikunda posted a message on WhatsApp on or around August 20. She knew something was seriously wrong and that she was unlikely to survive.
“This Corona vaccine wants to take my life surely. I have never experienced this kind of headache and chest pain for the years I have spent on earth planet. May God have mercy.”
She posted a similar message on Facebook, which has since been deleted.
“This headache and chest pain that I am having after the COVID-19 shot I have never felt such kind of pain in my life.”
Her condition rapidly deteriorated. She was admitted to Mbale regional hospital on August 25. Doctors transferred her to Kiruddu General Hospital in Kampala that same day. A CT scan revealed “multi-organ failure” and cerebral edema. The latter is brain swelling caused by fluid build-up. The condition increases pressure inside the skull.
Mr. Boniface Osodi, President of Federation of Uganda Medical Students’ Association, said Ms. Kyarikunda fell into a coma on August 26. She was placed on dialysis and administered serum albumin, the most abundant blood protein in all mammals. Low serum albumin means important nutrients and minerals are not being adequately dispersed throughout the body.
The medical interventions, however, were no match for the experimental viral vector DNA. Ms. Kyarikunda passed away on August 31.
Read the full article on The COVID Blog
Here is a previous video we published on young people dying or being injured after COVID shots. All of these stories are found here on Health Impact News (just scroll down to find them.)
This is a national tragedy! Where is the outrage? Where are the protests and lawsuits to STOP these schools from injecting these children??
All 50 Governors are complicit with assault, battery, and murder for the tragic loss of these children’s lives, because they have done NOTHING to stop these injections in their state, whether Red or Blue.
And any day now, the criminal FDA and CDC is going to give authorization to these deadly shots to be injected into children from age 6 months to 11-years-old.
Here is a report that just came in today where an infant child has side effects from a COVID-19 shot, probably due to blood clots or an inflamed heart, because the mother was forced to take the shot prior to delivery.
From someone in the UK
————————————
“My niece had her second child last month and throughout her pregnancy she resisted being vaccinated. A month before the baby was born she was told that she would need a cesarean section and the hospital and doctors insisted that they would not allow her into the hospital unless she had the jab.
With such pressure, and the worry of her baby’s health, she felt forced to comply and take the COVID shot. Now the baby is in hospital, has uncontrollable intermittent ‘jitters’ that are worsening and needs a brain scan as they cannot fathom what is causing this 😢
Every test that has been done has come back negative so they are being transferred to the Great Ormond Street hospital to do further investigations.”
Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.
