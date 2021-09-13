http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DG77szZyaJU/

The Hill reacted to President Joe Biden’s decision to pull the nomination of David Chipman by pointing out that the gun control lobby spends “tens of millions” of dollars on elections and still loses.

The Hill noted:

Gun control groups are far more influential — and well funded — than they were in previous years, slowly catching up to pro-gun organizations that held a tight grip on Washington lawmakers for decades. But despite spending tens of millions of dollars each election backing congressional candidates, they’ve made little headway in Congress.

At the same time, The Hill pointed out that the tactics deployed by the NRA “can get traction.” The outlet pointed to the NRA’s decision to run television ads “in the home states of [Sens. Angus King (I-ME), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Jon Tester (D-MT)] urging them to oppose Chipman.”

They noted that the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s efforts against the Chipman nomination were effectual as well.

Breitbart News reported that Biden withdrew Chipman’s nomination Thursday while subsequently blaming Republicans and promising to continue the pursuit of more gun control.

Biden did not mention that the pivotal opposition to Chipman’s nomination came from Sen. King (I-ME), leaving Democrats in a position where Chipman was going nowhere unless a Republican crossed the aisle to support the gun control nominee.

However, the Hill made clear that “Chipman’s nomination fell not just because of opposition from Republicans, but also moderate Democrats.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History from Texas Tech University. His Instagram is: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

