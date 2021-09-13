http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/QeOEnV8dZ8A/the-weird-monday-in-pictures-i-cant-even-edition.php

I am resisting a daily picture gallery, even though I have the inventory for it. I don’t have the time for it, and in any case, I believe in the less-is-more theory, so I try to stay disciplined to just Saturday, with an occasional detour to charts and graphs.

But then you see Biden on 9/11, posing with a bunch of MAGA kids in what has to be an amazing failure of his advance team and on-the-spot minders:

Maybe Biden’s advance team hates him, or is in on the plan to ease him out of office in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, the sainted AOC shows up at a $30,000 per person charity benefit in New York in this attire:

You can’t make this up. If he wasn’t already dead, Tom Wolfe would have an embolism.

