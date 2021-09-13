https://magainstitute.com/there-is-no-honor-in-demonizing-everyone-you-consider-to-be-the-other-a-response-to-an-uncivil-article-by-lee-cataluna/

Today we celebrated my wife’s recent birthday in a local restaurant here on Oahu with family. It will be the last time that we can sit down and dine together in public for a very long time because we have exercised our constitutional right not to be vaccinated. Despite the advice of my medical doctor that as a recent covid survivor, I must not have a vaccination or covid test, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s “emergency order” will deny me service to dine in public beginning tomorrow.

This morning before we went out, I was shocked to read a panicky screed by a local journalist whom I have long respected. If I believed her version of who I am rather than who I know I am, I would turn myself in to HPD. Not because I am a danger to society, but perhaps for protective custody since the vigilantes are on the way to protect society from all of us misanthropic “anti-vaxxers”.

– Advertisement –

I have never before taken it upon myself to refute someone else’s article word for word, but this time that is the only effective means to provide a counterpoint. Ms. Cataluna is welcome and invited to do the same with this article, but I don’t think Pierre Omidyar and Patti Epler want her to give my words any more exposure, so I don’t expect that to happen.

Following is today’s article published in Civil Beat verbatim. The words in italics are mine.

– Advertisement –

Commentary

Lee Cataluna: No Honor In Standing Up For What Is Wrong

Anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and Covid-deniers have been treated with kid gloves by everyone, but they are the draft-dodgers in the war against Covid.

By Lee Cataluna

September 12, 2021

The vaccinated have had enough.

As President Joe Biden put it in his speech this week announcing a new round of vaccine mandates:

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us.”

If you were being patient for me to kowtow to your demands that I accept your worldview rather than my own, that was pretty naïve of you. When you say that my free choice costs you something, how dare you accuse me of being the selfish one. Apparently you think I have no rights other than to do that which you think I should do.

Those who waited anxiously for their turn to get their shot, who excitedly posted “vaxxies” on their social media accounts, who smiled with happy tears in their eyes showing above their masks, celebrating that they were doing their part to end the pandemic and were on the way to being safe from the threat of Covid-19 — they’re sick of the excuses and the lies.

I read your biography and if you are a medical doctor, you somehow omitted that. Medical Science will never progress when closed-minded people arrogate unto themselves infinite and unchallengeable knowledge. For you to impugn my motives and my integrity without even knowing me says more about you than it does about me.

They see the anti-vaxxers parade around town and they shake their heads and roll their eyes. They hear the anti-mask debate and think privately to themselves, “Wow, that’s madness standing right here in this grocery store line. Maybe you don’t care about dying, but I do. What about my rights?”

You say I don’t care about dying? Actually, I’m concerned that the vaccine itself can sometimes be fatal. You defend your own rights while totally denying that I have any of my own. You are fostering an atmosphere of hostility and paranoia that shouldn’t exist in the Aloha State or anywhere else.

But mostly, it’s past frustrating. It’s past impatience. It’s on to the disgust of witnessing a minority made up of self-important, wrong-thinking, antisocial hypocrites drag us to more deadly variants and more overloaded hospitals.

Do you realize what you just said that minorities have no rights? A person who felt that way would not have issued the Emancipation Proclamation like Abraham Lincoln did. So you are the ultimate authority to determine my motives? Wrong thinking is defined as disagreeing with you! You say I’m anti-social but you’re the one trying to ostracize me from society. A hypocrite is a person who says one thing and does something else. Those with guts enough to stand up against self-righteous people like you are anything but hypocrites.

Perhaps if the response to the pandemic were framed as all-out warfare to annihilate a vicious foreign invader, us-versus-it, something brutal and gory resembling the true-grit violence of a Steven Segal movie from the early ’90s, maybe there would be more universal buy-in.

Well, okay, if you use Steven Segal as your standard of behavior, I think I’ll just not comment on that one.

Maybe if the virus was huge and covered with spiked and mossy scales like a dinosaur in the Jurassic Park series or a Star Wars sand worm, there would be pride and esprit de corps in all of us joining together to combat the scourge with guns and baseball bats and home-made rocket launchers.

Try watching less movies and read more medical textbooks if you hope to convince anybody that you know more about covid or vaccinations than they do.

Because who doesn’t like a good old-fashioned ass-kicking? It is the rumble behind the gym, the beef outside the football field, the food fight in the cafeteria, thrilling and lawless, cathartic and satisfying. Even the goody-goody kids like to watch from the sidelines.

You really don’t want to provoke this. Never enter a battle of wits unarmed.

Instead, the fight against Covid-19 is nerdy and complicated and rooted in science, the class that was only truly fun when the Bunsen burners were involved.

No, ma’am, you are 100% wrong! The fight against covid is not rooted in science. It is rooted in political correctness and greed for power. You don’t want to hear about potential treatments or natural antibodies. You only want to follow the marching orders of those who dictate untested and untrustworthy vaccines. One of us is afraid to follow the facts where they lead, and it is not I.

I’m not saying the anti-vax, anti-mask, anti-vaccine-passport people aren’t intellectual. No, wait. I am.

What were you thinking in making that gratuitous insult? I will put my intellectual credentials up against yours any day! One of us is following the crowd and one of us is daring to stand up against the crowd. Intellect does not cower in a corner and do whatever big brother demands. Intellect speaks the truth and acts accordingly, whatever the consequences. The antithesis is not stupidity, but rather cowardice. You are protected by groupthink and therefore not culpable or expected to have any original thoughts of your own.

How else would one describe those inexplicably clinging to false information and disproven conspiracy theories and their misuse of the idea of personal freedom to mean, “I get to make my own rules regardless of how that affects my community” and “I’d rather die than admit I was wrong”?

Well, there you have it! You say I’m just clinging to false information because you are the ultimate arbiter of truth vs fiction! If the government says you can believe it, then it must be true, but if anybody dares disagree, then it must be false. You offered no evidence of disproven conspiracy theories. I’m glad you’re not a judge in a court of law where you don’t understand the difference between an accusation and a conviction. You use only a few words but they contain so many errors. I read all 85 issues of The Federalist Papers. Since you obviously did also, let’s have a substantive discussion about the definition and parameters of personal freedom. As for thinking that I’d rather die, you pulled that right out of the air.

Those who oppose Covid-19 mandates have a distorted view of personal freedoms.

Okay, we get it, the litmus test for personal freedoms is that they are only valid if they confirm covid-19 mandates issued by infallible government authorities.

If the weaponry in this war were more like large munitions than thin needles, more infantry than science, more about eradicating an enemy than outsmarting a microscopic virus, that might have appealed to the agitators yelling outside Josh Green’s condo and convoying along the freeway with flags tied to their trucks.

You really just can’t kick that habit of calling us all a bunch of hicks and country bumpkins, can you? We’re just a bunch of rednecks, right? Oh, not to mention warmongers. You’re the peacemaker who wants to eradicate a whole segment of society that you don’t like.

The fight against Covid-19, however, is both wonky and gritty, involving both intellect and gut, both head and heart. It is super patriotic. It is supremely American – smart and determined and united for the greater good. It is absolutely like taking up arms against a vicious invader threatening our children’s future and our way of life.

You are the one misusing terminology and distorting it for your own purposes. Violating the First Amendment is not super patriotic. Americanism in your view is toeing the party line. You talk about this vicious invader. You really don’t know where this biological attack came from, nor do you care. When you say “our way of life”, you mean the world according to Lee Cataluna, not the world according to David Ware. You really don’t see your arrogance in that, do you? For the record, I don’t demand that you agree with me. I’m just telling you to get out of my face. Think whatever you want, true or false, but don’t try to think for me. Don’t think I have to do what you think I have to do just because you think I have to do it. Not even the fact that you have Civil Beat as a bully pulpit entitles you to tell the good people of Hawaii that you know better what’s good for them than they know for themselves. I know you don’t want to piss off Pierre or Patti, but you really need to learn to think for yourself and quit regurgitating specious arguments that rely upon ad hominem attacks rather than reason.

The anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and conspiracy theorists are the villagers who sit in their houses and refuse to join the fight. They’re the draft dodgers during the war. Their cry of personal choice is as anti-American as lying about bone spurs.

Now you’ve gone from prevaricating to outright contradicting yourself. First you complain we’re out in pickup trucks waving flags and then you say we’re hiding in our houses. You can’t have it both ways, lady. That little dig about the bone spur did not go unnoticed. You want to talk about Hunter’s laptop? Of course not.

History will not look back on them kindly, but that is a small concern at this point. The greater problem is the fake equivalency the anti-crowd has enjoyed from media outlets who treat their concerns as having equal weight to the advice of the medical community and who don’t question the larger implications of the skewed idea of personal freedom.

History will not look back on me kindly? I will take my record against yours any day! Including my 42 years of service as a Federal Officer and active-duty U.S. Air Force time back during the Vietnam era. I’m the one constantly writing about preserving history whereas you folks are the ones tearing down statues of Robert E. Lee because you want history to be what you imagined it to be rather than what actually happened. That is pseudo-scholarship on your part. Who comprises the medical community? I know a very well respected medical doctor who is sounding the cry of caution against vaccines. You can’t just pick and choose. Well actually, yes you can and that’s why you wrote your stupid article.

What of the personal choices of those who took the vaccine because they don’t want to die?

I may have lost count at your redundancy but that’s at least the third time that you said anybody who disagrees with you obviously wants to die because you are the only one in the world who knows how to prevent that. Anybody who has the capacity and the audacity to think for himself or herself, in your view, must have a death wish.

Biden addressed that, too.

You mean in one of those very rare occasions when he actually strung three or more intelligible words together into a coherent sentence?

“For the vast majority of you who have gotten vaccinated, I understand your anger at those who haven’t gotten vaccinated. I understand the anxiety about getting a breakthrough case, but as the science makes clear, if you’re fully vaccinated, you’re highly protected from severe illness even if you get Covid-19 … You’re as safe as possible, and we’re doing everything we can to keep you that way, keep it that way, keep you safe.”

Anger at those of us who haven’t gotten vaccinated? Think about what you just said! This statement that somebody apparently wrote for our putative POTUS is fallacious. There is mounting evidence that vaccinations may be the catalyst to new covid variants or other health crises. But the main thing that you are totally missing is your own obvious hypocrisy. You say that vaccinations keep you safe. Then you accuse the unvaccinated of carelessly or deliberately endangering you. This really is all about you, isn’t it, Lee? It’s not about me. It’s not about a million other people in Honolulu. It’s Lee Cataluna ridiculing and ordering everybody else to acknowledge your authority to make personal decisions for us. Because it doesn’t matter what happens to us as long as it benefits you, right? Now tell me who is being selfish! Yeah, a few people, a few dozen people, a few hundred people, a few thousand people, a few million people might die from the vaccine. But, that’s okay as long as Lee Cataluna feels safe.

There is also fake equivalency perpetuated by those in power who don’t like to be yelled at or called out on Twitter.

Oh, the unaccountable powers-that-be might be offended if we point out the errors of their ways? God forbid that Almighty Twitter have to ban us for being politically incorrect. If they can banish a sitting president of the United States, then the rest of us little peons oughta be quivering and doing obeisance lest you come after us. That ain’t the way it’s going to happen.

Government officials and elected leaders have been so careful about giving lip service to “respecting personal choice” and providing expensive and cumbersome testing options to those who just refuse to do the right thing. The vaccinated masses are getting tired of that too.

Frankly I’m getting tired of your telling me that you’re getting tired of my free choice. I don’t give a damn if it makes you tired. Live with it. You really don’t realize how that term “vaccinated masses” sounds, do you? It would have been abhorrent to the Founders and the Framers of the U.S. Constitution. They did not devise a system of mob rule. They also did not bequeath to you to be the final decision-maker as to what is the “right thing”.

Stop kid-gloving these hold-outs. They’re exacerbating the worst thing that will happen in many of our lifetimes. They’re causing American deaths.

You are like a broken 45 RPM record, Lee! How many times are you going to accuse us of causing American deaths? Those are nothing but scare tactics. You accuse us of not being intellectual but you use the most base, provocative, pejorative words in your vocabulary. You don’t know how many deaths have been caused, are now being caused and will continue to be caused by these vaccines that you worship. Yes, worship. This has become a religious cult of sorts.

Biden closed his remarks with a whispery, kind of creepy plea to “get vaccinated,” like some sage grandpa advice or a “win one for the Gipper” Ronald Reagan moment.

I don’t know how old you are, but I am 72. I remember the words of Ronald Reagan very well. I have also followed the corrupt career of Joe Biden even before he dropped out of the 1988 presidential race on charges of plagiarism. If you’ve seen the many pictures of him fondling children, sage grandpa is not the right word for it. But, since he’s your idol, just close your eyes and maybe his dementia will go away.

He should have yelled.

Actually, he apparently does yell on occasion. Sometimes, people don’t even know why he’s yelling or what he’s yelling about. You didn’t print your article in all uppercase, but basically you were yelling at everybody that you consider “The Other”. In your world, everything is approached in terms of us versus them. I feel truly sorry for you here in the Aloha State that you harbor so much animosity and contempt for diversity.

– Advertisement –





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

