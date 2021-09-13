https://noqreport.com/2021/09/13/this-bipartisan-piece-of-legislation-means-were-that-much-closer-to-defunding-gain-of-function-research/

Source: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

We’re one step closer to defunding dangerous gain of function research thanks to bipartisan legislation from Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) and Buddy Carter (R-GA). The Pausing Enhanced Pandemic Pathogen Research Act was introduced on Friday and aims to pause gain of function research over the next five years.

Both congressman, in statements made in a press release from Rep. Carter’s office, warned against the dangerous of such research and referenced how such a pause could prevent future pandemics. This is something we never should have allowed without proper oversight and safety protocols,” said Carter. “We knew the dangers of gain-of-function research, but the National Institute of Health and Dr. Fauci continued to fund it in America and overseas. Evidence continues to mount that COVID-19 originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology with research funded by U.S. taxpayers. We must double down on our efforts to prevent irresponsible research and protect our communities from future pandemics. Our bill will prevent taxpayer funds from being used to conduct gain-of-function research until we can ensure proper safety standards are put in place.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our economic, educational, and public health well-being. As one of the wealthiest […]