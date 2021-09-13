https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/13/this-is-our-time-to-protect-freedom/

Charlotte, NC — On 9/11/2001 America was attacked by deranged people bent on destroying our country. And now 20 yrs. later. America is under attack by deranged people who want to destroy our country from the inside: The Biden administration.

Just who is responsible for this? Voter’s who voted into office a senile imbecile that campaigned from his basement. They let their anger at Donald Trump overrule common sense and voted a bunch of Marxists into office.

Are they finally happy or are they now suffering from buyer’s remorse? Do they realize what a horrific mistake they made?

Just because they were mad at orange man and his tweets. Thirteen Americans are dead because of Biden’s ineptitude. While their caskets were being off loaded from the transport plane, Biden was more interested in looking at his watch. He was completely dishonoring them and the mourning families that were present.

Biden has abandoned Americans in Afghanistan so the Taliban can use them as hostages. Perhaps as a means to extort more money from us as well. Disgraceful. Biden has disgraced and dishonored America on the world stage. This show of weakness will almost guarantee that our enemies will take advantage of the situation and move against us and our allies.

If you call yourself woke or a social justice warrior, you are what Joseph Stalin called “useful idiots.” You are helping to destroy America. The American people have taken notice of this.

Marxist Democrats have shown their true colors and they aren’t red white and blue. “We the people” are going to put an end to this twisted WOKE ideology and make America first again. We will vote the Marxist democrats out of office along with Republican RINOS. We will purge the CRT supporters from leadership in our education system, military and corporate institutions.

We the people will take back our country because we have to. When people fear their government , there is tyranny. When the Government fears it’s people, there is liberty.

The people in Washington representing us, no longer truly represent. They are more interested in representing corporate America and the lobbyists so they can stay in power.

Marxist Democrats and Republican RINOS need to be voted out of office. We need to elect America first candidates into office. We need to ban the corrupting influence of lobbyists from Washington D.C. We also need to have term limits for Congress. Two terms and you’re out.

The future of America is at stake. What kind of future do you want for your children and grandchildren? Freedom isn’t free. Every generation must fight to maintain freedom. You have to be willing to say “let’s roll” just like Todd Beamer. Are you?

