Tracy Beanz, from Uncover DC, exposed so much truth about COVID-19 and the supposed “vaccines” during this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, you are going to have to make sure you listen to the entire thing. It’s non-stop truth bomb after truth bomb.

Let’s start with how dangerous COVID-19 actually is. According to the FDA’s approval letter of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA “vaccine,” the very study they use to show that it’s 95% effective also shows that both the vaxxed and unvaxxed have a 99% chance of not getting COVID-19.

Additionally, for those that do get COVID-19, if you are under the age of 65 years old, your survival rate is well above 99%. So, let’s do some quick math. The FDA study says less than 1% of both vaccinated and unvaccinated participants did not get COVID-19. Out of that 1%, according to the data, less than 1% will die under the age of 65. That means that less than 1% of less than 1% will die from COVID-19.

As you can tell, the powers-that-be have been hyping up this “pandemic” beyond imagination.

That’s not to say that people aren’t getting COVID-19 and dying. Of course they are! However, Tracy clearly pointed out that many of those dying are going to the hospital and not receiving proper treatment. Instead of receiving drugs like Ivermectin, they are getting non-effective drugs and ultimately getting placed on ventilators before dying. This is the tragedy of how the FDA and CDC are establishing faulty protocols for our healthcare system.

According to actual science, which the FDA and CDC clearly do not want to participate in, Ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID-19. It has anti-inflammatory properties which combat the body’s reaction to this coronavirus.

Dr Pierre Kory has been very outspoken about the fact that our healthcare system is treating COVID-19 in the wrong way because they are treating the virus in ICUs and Emergency Rooms. The problem is that it’s not the virus, itself, that is killing so many Americans. It’s the inflammation within the body and lungs in its response to this virus that was created in a lab and has no precedence in the natural world. The reason why Ivermectin is effective is that it’s combatting the inflammatory response to COVID-19, which will then prevent death as a result of contracting the virus.

While the powers-that-be are doing everything they can to keep you from taking this extremely effective drug, Ivermectin has actually been proven effective in 26 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies. Instead of this much safer treatment, they want you to get injected with an experimental drug that turns your body into a spike-protein making factory, which is proving to be extremely dangerous for at least hundreds of thousands of Americans.

The question that I’ll leave you with is this: Why would they slander the reputation of a safe and effective drug like Ivermectin and force you to get injected with a dangerous and ineffective experimental mRNA drug? Is it money? Power? The Great Reset? Some other more dark and sinister motivation?

Right now we can only theorize, but all I know is that we are facing some extremely dark forces that want this mRNA technology injected into every man, woman and child.

The way to combat this is to simply resist the tyranny. Live your life. Create an alternative society. We may be forced to go underground. Have unvaccinated speak-easies. Who knows? But this is a battle that’s worth fighting and exposing for all to see.

