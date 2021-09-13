https://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/nhc-nicholas-threatens-gulf-coast-with-heavy-rain-could-become-hurricane

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking four systems in the tropics, including Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is strengthening and taking aim at the Gulf Coast.

TROPICAL STORM NICHOLAS

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Nicholas, which formed on Sunday, is threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Texas, Mexico, and storm-battered Louisiana.

In their latest advisory, the NHC said that the storm is located about 45 miles southeast of the Rio Grande and 200 miles south of Port Connor, Texas. It is moving north-northwest at 14 mph. Nicholas is expected to pass near or just offshore the coasts of northeastern Mexico and south of Texas on Monday morning. It will move onshore along the coast of Texas by the afternoon.

They also said that the storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with higher gusts. More strengthening is forecasted and Nicholas could become a hurricane before reaching the northwest Gulf Coast. Weakening is expected once over land.

A hurricane watch was issued from Port Aransas to Freeport, Texas. Much of the state’s coastline was under a tropical storm warning as the system was expected to bring heavy rain that could cause flash floods and urban flooding.

“Big wind and rainmaker for eastern Texas and parts of Louisiana,” FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said about the storm’s impact on the Gulf Coast. “Potentially measuring rain in feet in the coming days.”

Rainfall totals of up to 10 inches in Texas and southwest Louisiana were expected, with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches across portions of coastal Texas from Sunday night through midweek. Flash flooding, a dangerous storm surge, and gusty winds are a concern.

TROPICAL WAVE OFF AFRICA COAST

The NHC said that a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Monday. Environmental conditions are forecasted to be conducive for gradual development, so a tropical depression is likely to form by late this week while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Formation chances stand at 20 percent over the next two days but 70 percent over the next five.

SYSTEM NORTH OF THE BAHAMAS

An area of low pressure is forecast to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacting with an upper-level trough, the NHC said. Gradual development of the system is possible thereafter and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves north-northwestward or northward across the western Atlantic. Formation chances are at zero percent over the next two days but 50 percent over the next five.

SYSTEM OVER FAR NORTHEASTERN ATLANTIC

Forecasters said that showers and thunderstorms remain very limited in association with a non-tropical area of low pressure over the far northeastern Atlantic, about halfway between the Azores and Portugal. Tropical or subtropical development of the system is no longer expected while it moves eastward and then inland over Portugal by late Tuesday. Formation chances are at zero percent over the next two to five days.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

September 10th was the official peak of hurricane season. So far, there have been 14 named storms. If another one forms, it will be called ‘Odette.’

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King previously explains that once the peak of hurricane season passes, typically it means there will be fewer occurrences of hurricanes and tropical storms, but don’t put your guard down.

“We’re fair game until November 30th. Stuff can happen and it can happen late in the season,” he said.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest tropical updates.

Advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

