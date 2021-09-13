https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/613f5960bbafd42ff58b3f70
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty“Gross.” “Disgusting.” “Without honor.” These are the descriptions families of fallen soldiers are employing to describe how former President Donald Trump is using the recent deaths at Kabul’s airport as a prop in his political and fundraising machine.On two separate occasions last week, Trump and his office blasted out written statements highlighting the anger and grief of two mothers who lost their sons in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airp