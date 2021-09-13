https://www.oann.com/u-s-capitol-police-approves-plan-for-temporary-fence-around-u-s-capitol/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-capitol-police-approves-plan-for-temporary-fence-around-u-s-capitol



FILE PHOTO: A security fence surrounds the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

September 14, 2021

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) – A fence will once again surround the U.S. Capitol ahead of a planned rally by backers of the roughly 600 people facing criminal charges arising from the deadly Jan. 6 riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Capitol Police on Monday said they had approved the plan. The fence, which was put up after the riot and expanded, was taken down in July. Capitol Police had said then that security may be enhanced from time to time.

U.S. Capitol Police said last week that a “robust security posture” https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-capitol-police-says-robust-security-planned-sept-18-rally-2021-09-08 is planned for Saturday’s scheduled “Justice for J6” rally, including a beefed-up security presence.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Leslie Adler and Scott Malone)

