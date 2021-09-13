https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-capitol-police-arrest-man-in-swastika-decorated-truck-with-machete-and-bayonet-outside-democrat-headquarters/

US Capitol Police have arrested a man armed with a bayonet and machete outside DNC HQ in Washington, DC.

The Capitol cops claim the man was “talking about white supremacist ideology.”

While on patrol late Sunday night, Capitol Police officers noticed a pickup truck emblazoned with swastikas and “other white supremacist symbols.” After pulling the truck over, officers saw that the driver was transporting a machete and a bayonet, both of which are illegal in Washington.

The driver, 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, California was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons. Officers said that as he was being led away, Craighead told police that he was “on patrol.”

There are two photos that show the ‘supposed’ Swastikas.