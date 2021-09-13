https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/09/13/update-seattle-area-cop-ambush-suspect-back-in-jail-after-a-real-judge-raises-his-bond-n1478215

Several days ago I reported that Frankie T. Robertson-Butler, who is suspecting of ambushing a cop, was given a $50,000 bond, even though it was his second attempted cop ambush since March.

Butler fired 15 rounds at a police officer as she sat at a red light. Fortunately, he missed her. Butler and his getaway driver took off but were apprehended shortly thereafter.

Liberal pro-tem District Court Judge, David O let Butler and his get-away driver, Lavonta J. Steward-Baker, walk out of jail three days later, after having their bond paid by the woke, pro-criminal bail-out organization called “Community Passage Ways.”

Davis O is a defense lawyer who, according to his website, is “dedicated to helping criminals” because he loves “helping people.” Even people who keep trying to kill cops.

Message from the Chief to our community regarding shooting incident towards our officer the other day and bail amounts set for suspects/sh pic.twitter.com/hQB9u9WKpg — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) September 10, 2021

A real judge showed up at the last minute and, thanks in part to the outrage from the local law enforcement community, decided this nonsense wouldn’t do. Butler’s bond was raised to $500,000, meaning he, or his buddies at Community Passage Ways, will have to cough up a total of $50,000. He remains behind bars as of now. There has been no update on his driver.

COURTROOM DRAMA: King Co. District Court judge David O set bail at $50K for 2 men accused of being involved in a drive-by shooting targeting a Renton cop. But after outrage from the law enforcement community, a new judge raised bail to $500k. Fellas staying behind bars for now. pic.twitter.com/jkBGjlPIPY — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) September 11, 2021

This story is still developing.

