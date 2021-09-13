https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/13/usa-today-might-throw-out-its-back-trying-to-drag-calif-gov-gavin-newsom-across-the-recall-election-finish-line/

Tomorrow is the California recall election when we’ll find out of Gov. Gavin Newsom will be thrown out of office and replaced (most likely by Larry Elder), or if voters in that state will save his Newsom’s job. The USA Today is among media outlets doing some pre-election spinning.

An upset of Gov. Gavin Newsom in Tuesday’s recall vote could have political implications well beyond California. Here’s what you need to know. https://t.co/TUsIpaHnPq — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 12, 2021

California’s recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom is Tuesday. Here’s what’s at stake. https://t.co/wVhWWjZeVM via ⁦@usatodayDC⁩ — Ledyard King (@LedgeKing) September 13, 2021

One of the things that “you need to know” is something else:

“The election could be a referendum on a political leader who stressed he tried to follow the science during a pandemic.” Alexa, show me why the clown emoji gained traction on social media. https://t.co/chA4U2jNRi — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 13, 2021

“Tried to follow the science”? Puh-leeze…

Maybe another correction is warranted because that should read “did not try to follow the science.”

You guys… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2021

But he bemoaned it. That makes it all better, right? pic.twitter.com/Xh5NGh3rCs — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) September 13, 2021

Republicans also pounced on that.

USA Today is nothing but DNC public relations. They don’t realize why no one reads this publication anymore. https://t.co/9qOEiL33WJ — Don Kedick (@CeeGeeThree2) September 13, 2021

