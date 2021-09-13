https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/13/usa-today-might-throw-out-its-back-trying-to-drag-calif-gov-gavin-newsom-across-the-recall-election-finish-line/

Tomorrow is the California recall election when we’ll find out of Gov. Gavin Newsom will be thrown out of office and replaced (most likely by Larry Elder), or if voters in that state will save his Newsom’s job. The USA Today is among media outlets doing some pre-election spinning.

One of the things that “you need to know” is something else:

“Tried to follow the science”? Puh-leeze…

Maybe another correction is warranted because that should read “did not try to follow the science.”

Republicans also pounced on that.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...