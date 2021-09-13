https://www.oann.com/walmart-to-accept-litecoin-payments/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=walmart-to-accept-litecoin-payments



FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

September 13, 2021

(Reuters) – Walmart Inc said on Monday it has partnered with litecoin to allow its customers to make payments with cryptocurrencies.

“Starting October 1st, all eCommerce stores will have implemented a ‘Pay with Litecoin Option’,” Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

