NEW: Students were set to wear red, white & blue colors at their football game to honor the lives lost on 9/11. But school staff pulled the plug. The principal said it could “unintentionally cause offense to some who see it differently.”https://t.co/lAcE5r7N7K — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 12, 2021

Students of a local high school were ready to wear red, white, and blue to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11. But school staff pulled the plug, concerned the expression could be racially insensitive and offend some people.

At Eastlake High School in Sammamish, student leadership promoted a Patriot’s Day theme at a football game at Memorial Stadium against Rainier Beach. The game was previously canceled, then rescheduled to the day before the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Students wanted to do something to remember the tragic events. But staff intervened.

