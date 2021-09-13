http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/36caJVO03TY/

The nation’s oldest World War II veteran enjoyed an exciting time with friends and family as they partied for his 112th birthday on Sunday.

Lawrence Brooks served with the United States Army once he was drafted in 1940. He was born in Norwood, Louisiana, in 1909 but eventually relocated to New Orleans in 1929 where he currently makes his home, WDSU reported.

When he returned from the war, he got married and the couple had five children. Now, his family consists of 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Brooks celebrated his birthday over the weekend at his home in Central City as neighbors gathered to enjoy a drive-by celebration hosted by the National World War II Museum, according to Stars and Stripes.

The museum usually throws a party for Brooks, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festivities were brought to his home for the past two years.

The museum shared photos of the event and said it “arranged a small, birthday celebration with cake, a performance from the Museum’s vocal trio, The Victory Belles, and a Jeep parade courtesy of Kajun Outcast Jeep Club and Northshore Wrangler Association.”

The pictures showed the veteran waving from his porch as residents gathered on the sidewalk to honor him:

Lawrence Brooks, a New Orleans native and the oldest known U.S. veteran of World War II celebrated his 112th birthday at… Posted by The National WWII Museum on Monday, September 13, 2021

Fox 61 reporter Carmen Chau shared a video clip of dancers and musicians filling the street and another clip of the Victory Belles singing “You Are My Sunshine” to Brooks:

Okay it’s a VIBE here in NOLA pic.twitter.com/rUF0XQyJX3 — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) September 12, 2021

Mr. Brooks’ favorite tunes from the Victory Belles at his bday celebration pic.twitter.com/U075MnthA8 — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) September 12, 2021

Additional video showed neighbors and members of the media gathered around Brooks and cheering before wishing him a happy birthday:

Happy birthday Lawrence Brooks! The National WWII Museum in NOLA holding a drive-by bday celebration for him outside of his home. He’s the nation’s oldest veteran … turning 112 years old today!

Thank you for your service, Mr. Brooks 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cGe0pvzRoJ — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) September 12, 2021

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards posted a photo of himself with the veteran and described him as a “proud Louisianan.”

“Mr. Brooks, the entire state of Louisiana thanks you for your service and we all wish you a joyous birthday,” he wrote:

Happy 112th birthday to Mr. Lawrence Brooks, America’s oldest living World War II veteran and a proud Louisianan. Mr. Brooks, the entire state of Louisiana thanks you for your service and we all wish you a joyous birthday. #lagov pic.twitter.com/MYNdrhnpH8 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 12, 2021

The week before the celebration, Donald Remy, who is Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs, met with Brooks at the New Orleans Veterans Medical Center and the veteran had this advice for others: “Serve God and be nice to people.”

