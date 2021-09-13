http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4QMfefZBUV0/

Avowed socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) prompted accusations of hypocrisy when she attended the 2021 Met Gala on Monday wearing an ultra-fancy designer dress with the message “Tax the Rich” emblazoned across the back.

NEW – Democrat Rep. AOC wears a “Tax The Rich” dress at #MetGala, where a ticket costs $30,000 to attend.pic.twitter.com/V9B7UGoGX5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021

The Met Gala is an entirely exclusive event attended by pop stars, actors, musicians, and scores of millionaire famous people with an estimated ticket costing $35,000 on an invitation-only basis. Noted The Cut:

It’s big money and a lot of celebrities. Even if you can afford a $35,000 ticket, you have to be approved by Wintour and placed by Vogue at a table. The seating chart is normally drafted in December, a full five months before. They take into account where people and their exes are sitting, and who can see whom, and place everyone individually.

The congresswoman’s dress was reportedly designed by Aurora James of Brother Vellies, who has an estimated net worth of $9 million. Speaking with Vogue, James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies and the founder of the 15 Percent Pledge, said she wanted AOC’s statement to “push the country forward.”

“We can never get too comfortable in our seats at the table once they’ve been given,” James said. “We must always continue to push ourselves, push our colleagues, push the culture and push the country forward. Fashion is changing, America is changing.”

“And as far as this theme goes, I think Alexandria and I are a great embodiment of the language fashion needs to consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and empowered future,” added James.

Conservatives on Twitter noted the hypocrisy of AOC pedaling a socialist message at the most exclusive, ritziest, glamorous event of the year.

AOC knows what she’s doing. “I went in to the rich people’s house and spoke truth to power.” Her followers want to be controlled, they support a hypocritical ruling regime. They are all SLAY QUEEN right now and loving it. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 14, 2021

What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: The “tax the rich” dress while she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country? https://t.co/pE84Pjquh1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2021

Can @AOC be any more out of touch with reality? This is beyond comprehension. Also, where’s her mask? https://t.co/PBi09THEx7 — Lou Barletta (@RepLouBarletta) September 14, 2021

Tickets to the Met Gala cost $35K 😂 I’m starting to think AOC is just an elaborate Republican prank https://t.co/5kYVCfRLHh — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 14, 2021

