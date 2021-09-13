https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-rnc-releases-video-showing-the-times-biden-officials-said-no-to-vaccine-mandates

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a video on Monday showing many of the times that Biden administration officials, including President Joe Biden himself, said that there would be no federal vaccine mandate or that they would be surprised if there ever was one.

The video comes after the administration announced last week that it will force businesses with 100 or more employees to get their entire workforce vaccinated or test for the virus weekly — a mandate that affects tens of millions of Americans. If companies refuse to comply they face a potential fine of $14,000 per violation.

The video includes a mix of administration officials talking about vaccine mandates and vaccine passports. Some of the comments made were by officials who worked during Trump administration and are still working in the federal government under the Biden administration.

A few of the top highlights from Biden administration officials talking about vaccine mandates include:

Biden , in December 2020: When asked if he wanted “vaccines to be mandatory,” Biden responded: “No, I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory.”

, in December 2020: When asked if he wanted “vaccines to be mandatory,” Biden responded: “No, I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory.” Dr. Rochelle Walensky , CDC Director, in May 2021: When asked if the admin was “counting on businesses to do vaccine mandates,” Walensky responded: “We’re not counting on vaccine mandates at all. It may very well be that local businesses, local jurisdictions will work toward vaccine mandates. That is going to be locally driven and not federally driven.”

, CDC Director, in May 2021: When asked if the admin was “counting on businesses to do vaccine mandates,” Walensky responded: “We’re not counting on vaccine mandates at all. It may very well be that local businesses, local jurisdictions will work toward vaccine mandates. That is going to be locally driven and not federally driven.” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy , U.S. Surgeon General, in July 2021: When asked if the admin wanted private companies to follow the admin’s lead of making federal workers get vaccinated, Murthy responded: “And those are decisions the federal government is not going to make. It is going to be institutions that make them.”

, U.S. Surgeon General, in July 2021: When asked if the admin wanted private companies to follow the admin’s lead of making federal workers get vaccinated, Murthy responded: “And those are decisions the federal government is not going to make. It is going to be institutions that make them.” Dr. Anthony Fauci , NIAID Director, in August 2021: “You’re not going to see a central mandate coming from the federal government, but you’re going to see more universities, colleges, places of business, who once they get the cover of an officially approved vaccine, they’re going to start mandating vaccines.”

, NIAID Director, in August 2021: “You’re not going to see a central mandate coming from the federal government, but you’re going to see more universities, colleges, places of business, who once they get the cover of an officially approved vaccine, they’re going to start mandating vaccines.” Jen Psaki , in July 2021: When asked if federal government should “step in and issue mandates,” Psaki responded in-part: “…that’s not the role of the federal government; that is the role that institutions, private-sector entities, and others may take.”

, in July 2021: When asked if federal government should “step in and issue mandates,” Psaki responded in-part: “…that’s not the role of the federal government; that is the role that institutions, private-sector entities, and others may take.” Fauci , in August 2020: When asked if he would “support a nationwide mandate of a COVID vaccine once it comes out,” responded: “No, definitely not. You don’t want to mandate and try to force anyone to take the vaccine, we’ve never done that. You can mandate for certain groups of people, like healthcare workers, but for the general population you can’t. Now here at our own hospital, at the NIH, we get influenza vaccines and if you refuse for no good reason other than you just don’t want to take it. Then we don’t allow you to see patients on the wards during influenza season. So, that’s a mandate. But, we don’t want to be mandating from the federal government to the general population, it would be unenforceable and inappropriate.”

, in August 2020: When asked if he would “support a nationwide mandate of a COVID vaccine once it comes out,” responded: “No, definitely not. You don’t want to mandate and try to force anyone to take the vaccine, we’ve never done that. You can mandate for certain groups of people, like healthcare workers, but for the general population you can’t. Now here at our own hospital, at the NIH, we get influenza vaccines and if you refuse for no good reason other than you just don’t want to take it. Then we don’t allow you to see patients on the wards during influenza season. So, that’s a mandate. But, we don’t want to be mandating from the federal government to the general population, it would be unenforceable and inappropriate.” Walensky, in July 2021: In clarifying remarks that she gave during an interview, Walensky tweeted: “To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate.”

