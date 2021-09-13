https://noqreport.com/2021/09/13/watch-west-virginia-university-employee-speaks-out-about-her-horrible-pain-and-suffering-after-getting-vaxxed-at-employee-meeting-against-mandatory-vaccine-mandate/

West Virginia University Health System announced last August 23rd that it will require all of its clinical and non-clinical staff to be fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 two-dose series by the end of October.

WVHA President Jim Kaufman said that they’re very concerned about the workforce, in fact, that’s one of their biggest challenges. “At the same time we know that getting our healthcare teams vaccinated will allow us to serve all West Virginians and protect our staff,” Kaufman added. The employees that are not vaccinated by October 31st will be “VOLUNTARILY TERMINATED”. Surprisingly, WVHA had intentionally removed the phrase “voluntarily terminated” from their website.

Over 150 people came to a meeting last week that was scheduled a few days prior to discuss their options and what they could do to stop the mandates.

