Biden traveled to Boise, Idaho on Monday as part of his visit to the western part of the US.

Biden’s visit to Boise focused on wildfire prevention amid an ongoing drought in the state.

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise holding “F*ck Biden” signs.

Joe Biden blamed the wildfires and drought on ‘climate change’ and told a bizarre story about how he almost moved to Idaho decades ago.

“Not a joke,” Biden said recounting a story about an interview he had in Boise.

Joe Biden went off script at the end of the briefing so the White House cut the feed.

VIDEO:

