https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/13/why-not-change-why-not-put-a-stake-in-the-heart-of-evil-rose-mcgowan-goes-off-in-speech-pushing-to-recallnewsom-and-damn-watch/

What Rose McGowan said.

BREAKING: Actress and activist Rose McGowan says she is no longer a Hollywood Democrat, endorses Larry Elder for California Governor, and calls out the elitist establishment that has been DESTROYING the United States from coast to coast and everywhere in between. #YesOnRecall pic.twitter.com/XZaj0TUCwi — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) September 12, 2021

Yup, after spending years covering Alyssa Milano’s ridiculous political efforts we have decided Rose is the anti-Alyssa.

We can only hope the people of California will LISTEN to her.

She grew up. — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) September 12, 2021

That’s usually how it happens.

When you’re a child who can’t think for yourself, you tend to be a Lefty. Then you grow up and start thinking for yourself, hence, you lean Right.

❤️ “Why not drive a stake through the heart of evil and run free?” ❤️ https://t.co/58ZK0oXkmt — JKash (@JKash000) September 13, 2021

And run free.

Why not INDEED?

***

