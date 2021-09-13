https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/13/yeah-he-sucks-david-frum-tweeting-smug-thread-mocking-civil-disobedience-over-vaccine-mandate-does-not-go-well-for-him-like-at-all/

What sort of scum joyously tweets about people losing their ability to choose what they will put into their bodies because the government will pressure their bosses to punish them if they don’t do as they’re told?

David Frum, he’s that sort of scum.

He took the time to write an entire thread about people giving up their rights and choices … and mocked civil disobedience while doing so.

Yeah, he sucks.

How’s the mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? At United Airlines, 50% of unvaccinated employees have already complied in the first 3 weeks of the 5 week grace period, according to CEO Jack Kirby. https://t.co/NV3m8axRhF — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

We wonder if being a complete d*ckhead comes to David naturally or if he has to work at it?

How’s the mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? At Delta Airlines, the vaccination rate has risen to 78% in just two weeks since a mandate was imposed, with no resignations, says the company’s chief health officer. https://t.co/qXM46xzPRT — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

Such glee with government overreach.

Did this guy really use to lean right? Hard to imagine he could go this wrong this quickly …

Wow.

He does this over and over and over again:

How’s the mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? Tyson’s Food imposed a mandate in August, employee vaccination rate has risen from 45% to 72% – cutting number of unvaccinated workers in half in less than a month https://t.co/w0qVzTrLWt — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

How’s the mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? Yesterday 3M and Qiagen joined ranks of employers that will weekly testing of employees who refuse vaccination. https://t.co/mj93iODepq — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

How’s the mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? USA Today reports that a dozen labor law experts agree that employees who lose jobs for refusing vaccination will be ineligible for state unemployment insurance benefits. https://t.co/TcinOL85aw — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

How’s the mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? AP poll finds that only 21% of Americans oppose vaccine mandates for federal employees. https://t.co/2oBQGDsJ7A — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

How’s that mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? Only 2% of human-resource professionals surveyed say they have noticed any instances at all of employees quitting rather than be vaccinated. https://t.co/VpoaY4GYvZ — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

How’s that mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? You know those surveys about police officers threatening mass resignation? This one was based on a response rate under 40% – in other words, a huge over-sampling of the cranks https://t.co/RmC16T3GgZ — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

How’s the mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? One of the first in the country was imposed by tax office in Florida’s Orange County. Vax rate doubled from 45% to 90%. Only 12 employees quit. And that’s FLORIDA. https://t.co/wdTzEAzBga — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

How’s the mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? Here’s what it looked like when anti-vax protesters unsuccessfully tried to force the closure of a school in Washington State. A handful of this pic.twitter.com/NtZq8BPreq — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

Look at you little peons, the government WILL CRUSH YOU.

And celebrating people pushing government authority?

REALLY?

How’s the mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? 73 Chicago school bus drivers quit over mandate. They caused a couple of days of chaos, especially for special education kids, but Uber and Lyft have stepped up to close the gap https://t.co/RUysS34R1l — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

Pretty sure David is completely missing the point.

As usual.

How’s the mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? Local CBS affiliate built an entire story over one – ONE – unnamed employee who quit her job one – ONE – unnamed hospital in Maryland. https://t.co/an5WsUVqob — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

How’s the mass civil disobedience campaign against vaccine mandates going? Now over 800 colleges and universities require vaccination of all students and staff. https://t.co/Fq76sDcrsY — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2021

D*ck.

Man, we wish his name was Richard.

Notice his glee as he reports that his political enemies are having their rights violated. https://t.co/b0jVuXvj0L — Greg 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) September 13, 2021

What an utter tool https://t.co/f3l6hA5zHe — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) September 13, 2021

Utter and complete tool.

Wow. Threaten someone’s livelihood and their ability to provide for their family, and you get compliance. Stellar intellectual work, genius. https://t.co/pQurmVA7pw — Smatt (@mdrache) September 13, 2021

By whatever means necessary, right? https://t.co/isG9Zftjyl — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 13, 2021

Right.

Karma will not be kind. https://t.co/z7wbmyifQd — Ya Dont Say? (@actually_yeah) September 13, 2021

Shame on you. https://t.co/H8WU4WXrIR — Leslie… will not comply ن (@LADowd) September 13, 2021

Frum would have to know what shame is to understand that and clearly, he doesn’t.

***

