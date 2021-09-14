https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/14/9th-circuit-nominee-tells-sen-ted-cruz-it-was-just-rhetorical-advocacy-when-she-called-brett-kavanaugh-morally-bankrupt/

Secretary of State Antony Blinken wasn’t the only person lit up by Sen. Ted Cruz this week. Cruz asked President Biden’s nominee to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Jennifer Sung, if she believes that Justice Brett Kavanaugh is “intellectually and morally bankrupt,” seeing as she signed a letter stating that back in 2018. It turns out it was just “rhetorical advocacy.”

Sen. Ted Cruz asks Biden 9th Circuit nominee Jennifer Sung if she believes Justice Brett Kavanaugh is “intellectually and morally bankrupt.” Sung: It was “rhetorical advocacy.” Cruz: “It is disappointing that you refuse to answer that question, it’s a simple yes, no question.” pic.twitter.com/HYrYDWiLOM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 14, 2021

Background: In July 2018, Sung signed a letter calling calling Kavanaugh an “intellectually and morally bankrupt ideologue.” https://t.co/pvFZSkoe2u — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 14, 2021

I am not sure that having an appellate judge willing to sign statements for the sake of “rhetorical advocacy” is a good idea. Some folks take the things judges sign very seriously. — Phillip Hatfield (@HatfieldlawDean) September 14, 2021

And who would want a judge who doesn’t stand behind their statements with conviction? Fair-weather (or at least lukewarm) stances and jurisprudence don’t go well together. — Jordan Blake (@JordanBlake_) September 14, 2021

Good grief!! 😩 yes or no could you make it any simpler — Busterman (@Jmac103John) September 14, 2021

I love it when they get caught and and simply will not answer the question. — John HUGHES (@JohnHUG16026330) September 14, 2021

If she can’t answer a simple yes or no question I’m thinking she doesn’t deserve to have the position! — Star Jenkins (@StarJen14405951) September 14, 2021

Not answering wasn’t even the worst part, the worst part is there is a person that could be appointed to a judgeship that uses rhetorical advocacy. — Ryan Fuson (@RyanFuson22) September 14, 2021

@potus @tedcruz How can someone that can’t answer a simple question be confirmed? This was a major mistake on her part getting involved in this letter and reflects a lack of judgment. #jennifersung — Russ (@hagerrc) September 14, 2021

Careful, @tedcruz . You’ll be labeled a member of He Man Woman Hater’s Club for asking those types of tough questions. — Allen White (@allenrwhite) September 14, 2021

Cruz in lawyer-mode is something to behold. He just crushes people. — Joe (@donttweetonme) September 14, 2021

I could respect her for having a different opinion on the matter, but I can’t respect her for not standing behind her own words and trying to weasel herself out like this. If anyone is intellectually and morally bankrupt, it’s her. — Mr. Fusion (@MrFusion2020) September 14, 2021

So basically Sung just proved that SHE is “intellectually and morally bankrupt.” — Shawn (@srp1033) September 14, 2021

If she had to tell the truth: “I will say whatever I have to to get attention and noteriety. I am only sitting here today because of it.” — Dante (@AKinferno) September 14, 2021

Go for her jugular, Senator Cruz. — Christine Flowers (@flowerlady61) September 14, 2021

While she can not be compelled to answer the question -not even a US Senator can make you answer a question- she can’t run from her past, not as a candidate for the 9th circuit court of appeals. She was nailed. Well done Senator Cruz. — Osito (@driver6_f1) September 14, 2021

Ms. Sung failed to demonstrate the judicial temperament essential to a successful candidate, both when she joined the smear campaign against Justice Kavanaugh and in her performance in this hearing. TY, @sentedcruz, for highlighting her character. — Mary Luigi (@MaryLuigi1919) September 14, 2021

She would be a disaster on the bench. — Twit Ter Sux (@5g9P8GdZW1c9Ift) September 14, 2021

Disappointing. Either she believes the statement or she regrets it. Why is it so hard for her to state her current thoughts on BK? If she thinks he’s morally bankrupt, say so. If not, also say so. When a candidate dodges a question like this, it speaks to THEIR character. — Enter The Dragon (@FromTheElbow) September 14, 2021

That awkward moment when your own words come back to derail your nomination. And why is an attorney “advocating with rhetoric”? Shouldn’t they be dealing in “FACT”? Especially when they are being tracked to the bench??? I know who is intellectually and morally bankrupt… — Jack Muffington (@JMuffington) September 14, 2021

So just wondering how many other attacks on Kavanaugh ‘s character were things that the attackers didn’t believe and were just “rhetorical advocacy”? https://t.co/QrZSKENX0S — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 15, 2021

like him or not #TedCRUz slays every time — N. Joy (@NancyJoys) September 14, 2021

This is not someone who should be a judge — of character or of cases.

