Secretary of State Antony Blinken wasn’t the only person lit up by Sen. Ted Cruz this week. Cruz asked President Biden’s nominee to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Jennifer Sung, if she believes that Justice Brett Kavanaugh is “intellectually and morally bankrupt,” seeing as she signed a letter stating that back in 2018. It turns out it was just “rhetorical advocacy.”

This is not someone who should be a judge — of character or of cases.

