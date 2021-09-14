https://noqreport.com/2021/09/14/a-cautionary-tale-how-gun-control-played-out-in-nazi-germany/

The rights of Americans are getting trampled on at every turn. Unfortunately, the right to self-defense as enshrined within the Second Amendment is no exception to being spit upon by communists/globalists (I admit to a bit of redundancy there).

Since President Joe Biden has been in office, we’ve seen efforts such as pre-crime surveillance plans, the administration asking SCOTUS to uphold warrantless gun confiscation, and executive orders that could turn a whole lot of gun owners into felons. In fact, the Biden administration has been very open about Biden’s willingness to “get the job done” with gun control executive orders. Or royal decrees. To-may-to, to-mah-to.

Do you think gun confiscation couldn’t happen here?

A lot of folks are firmly convinced gun control could never happen in the United States of America. Of course, neither did the Germans before WW2. Nor did the Venezuelans. Other South Americans didn’t think so either.

As Selco writes in his article, Gun Confiscation: Here’s How it Might Actually Go Down”:

The 2nd Amendment is very cool, and I like it very much, but here is the ugly truth:

It works only if the government wants it to work. One day, when the government does not want it to work anymore it will be out of order, illegal, or even terrorist to practice it. Sorry, it is not your inalienable right. The government lets you THINK it is your inalienable right. Actually, you do need to protect that right. You need to defend it.

History is a fantastic instructor and can perhaps help others better understand why this is such an important right to defend. Today, let us turn to the series of gun control laws passed in pre-World War 2 Germany. Does any of this look familiar?

April 12, 1928 – The Law on Firearms and Ammunition

Everyone now needed a license for anything related to guns due to this law. Whether manufacturing, assembling, repairing, or selling a gun, the person would be required to have a government-issued license. Not only did this law apply to guns, but it applied to ammunition as well. Anyone wanting to purchase ammunition or even to reload their own now needed a license to do so.

Arguably, this single law laid the foundation for all of what followed next in Germany throughout the ’30s and ’40s.

Not even a year passed before the Germans decided they needed further restrictions with this law. July 1928, the German government decreed that citizens were now required to have a permit to acquire more than one gun. Furthermore, citizens were only permitted 50 cartridges for that weapon.

March 18, 1931 – Unauthorized use of weapons

This law banned the carrying of any weapon off of one’s premises. By extension, this law made it illegal for groups of armed men to assemble in public places. The law specifically targeted clubs and knives. However, the law also included guns considering the exemption of those with (difficult to obtain) firearm carry permits.

February 15, 1933 – Registration of all firearm licenses

Nazi officials now demanded that all lists of registered firearm holders be delivered to the municipal government. The Nazi’s gave three weeks to comply. Anybody who the government deemed a potential threat (aka politically opposed) to the Nazi party had their firearm license revoked. According to reports, Nazis used pre-war lists of gun owners to confiscate firearms, and many gun owners simply disappeared. Following confiscation, the Nazis were free to wreak their evil on the disarmed populace, such as on these helpless Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto. [source]

February 28, 1933 – Decree of the Reich President for the Protection of the People and the State

As Hitler gained power on January 30, 1933, gun control efforts increased exponentially. [source] This decree suspended the German constitution entirely. Personal liberty, freedom of speech, and the right to assemble were all banned by the government under the guise of national security from domestic terrorists (e.g., German communists).

The government could now open one’s mail or monitor one’s phone calls whenever they pleased, could conduct unlimited raids on individuals’ homes, and decided anyone engaged in “rioting” could potentially face the death penalty.

The government routinely conducted raids to search for forbidden weapons. However, the government could effectively silence any public discussion on the morality of such actions. Should one attempt to congregate with others to petition the government for redress of grievances – and should this gathering be deemed a riot – all present could face legalized execution. [source]

March 31, 1933 – Decree for the surrender of weapons

Germany’s government ordered citizens to surrender arms, emphasizing those considered “military weapons.” Claims state that citizens were offered the freedom to join the SA, SS, Stahlhelm, or the National Revolution units if they wanted to carry a weapon. Should you choose not to join these units, you forfeited your right to own weapons.

All those who didn’t join the Nazi organizations and kept their guns were “viewed as an enemy of the national government” and punished accordingly.

June 12, 1933 – Ban on imported handguns

As of this date, people could no longer import handguns into Germany. “For reasons of public safety, it was no longer possible to tolerate this situation,” stated the decree. It was now illegal to import a pistol “until further notice.”

From what I can tell, this ban on handgun importation was permanent.

1935 – Rubber Truncheon is published

After the global release of the hit book Rubber Truncheon, the world finally becomes aware that Germany has built a system of concentration camps for political prisoners. The author, Wolfgang Langhoff – one of these prisoners – details how Germans who violated weapons laws were routinely rounded up and shipped off to one of these camps.

Langhoff also details how a veneer of legality was brushed over all of the Nazi’s actions.

December 16, 1935 – Gestapo Directive “Issuance of Weapons Permits to Jews”

“Firearms in the hands of the Jews represent a considerable danger for the German people.” As a result, Jews were scrutinized under a microscope to determine whether or not they really “needed” a weapons permit.

In reality, this played out with Jews being denied weapons permits virtually 100% of the time.

February 9, 1938 – Weapons Law of 1938

The German government outright banned anyone from having a weapons permit if they were a Jew, a gypsy, or a person under police surveillance (virtually all of the country). Weapons permit applicants had to prove they needed a gun before they could get one now.

November 8, 1938 – Kristallnacht begins

Widely considered the “official” beginning of the Holocaust, Kristallnacht – or The Night of Broken Glass – is a massive state-sponsored pogrom against the Jews. Estimates are that 30,000 Jews were arrested and shipped off to concentration camps throughout Kristallnacht. Hitler’s henchmen destroyed Jewish homes and businesses and killed many Jewish people.

Himmler soon declared Jews are outright forbidden to own weapons of any kind. SS head Heinrich Himmler decreed: “Jews are forbidden to possess any weapon. Violators will be condemned to a concentration camp and imprisoned for a period of up to 20 years.” [source]

We all know the rest of the story

Most of us have what happens next etched well within our brains. The following years bring us the stories of Oskar Schindler, Anne Frank, Sophie Scholl, Viktor Frankl, and a host of other heart-rending stories. Stories of men and women raped, brutalized, coerced into medical experimentation, forced to watch the execution of their children and murder themselves.

Had April 12, 1928, never happened, could a different story have played out?

For a more in-depth look at how gun control played out within the Third Reich, I highly recommend reading Stephen Halbrook’s Gun Control in the Third Reich. My research for this article came from this book. I disagree with Halbrook’s conclusion that gun control doesn’t necessarily lead to genocide (despite virtually every example in history proving such). However, this is a highly detailed account of what happened legislatively in Germany leading up to The Holocaust.

What are your thoughts?

Looking back in history, what are your thoughts about the pattern that we’re watching play out right in front of our eyes? While you personally might not give up your gun for any reason, do you think you’ll be in the minority? Do you think most people will give in? What do you foresee as the next steps of the current administration? Let’s talk about it in the comments.

About Aden

Aden Tate has a master’s in public health and is a regular contributor to:

Along with being a freelance writer he also works part-time as a locksmith. Aden raises dairy goats, a pig, honeybees, meat chickens, laying chickens, tomatoes, mushrooms, and greens on his micro-farm. He also has two published books, The Faithful Prepper and Zombie Choices. You can find his podcast The Last American at Preppers’ Broadcasting Network. Image by James Vaughan via Flickr. Article cross-posted from The Organic Prepper.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

