https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/absolutely-disgusting-american-airlines/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
A mother has alleged that an American Airlines flight attendant kicked her and her son off of a flight because the two-year-old could not wear a mask properly during an asthma attack.
Story upcoming at @NationalFile pic.twitter.com/4OajeHrMAz
— Jack Hadfield 👍🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) September 14, 2021
American Airlines Customer Service 800-843-6200
Give them a call
American Airlines turned around flight AA1284 yesterday and kicked off a two year-old asthmatic boy along with his mother and grandmother — Amanda Pendarvis and her son Waylon.
Hello, maybe we get flight attendant fired from @AmericanAir today?
My sweet friend’s 2 year old son was having an asthma attack and wouldn’t keep mask on (because he couldn’t breathe) – and they turned plane around and had police waiting to escort them off. A 2 year old. pic.twitter.com/Ks2VbnNASW
— Tiger Lily (@yogarespecter) September 14, 2021