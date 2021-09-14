https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/dave-portnoy-aoc-met-gala

Popular social media influencer Rep. AOC showed up at the annual $30,000-a-ticket Met Gala wearing a “Tax the Rich” dress. Rep. AOC, who as a side hustle is a member of Congress, believes that anyone who makes more money than her should be taxed at a higher rate.

Vogue felt it was courageous for the elitist social media influencer to show up at an elitist event wearing a message that elisits claim they agree with. Unimpressed was Barstool President Dave Portnoy.

President Portnoy, unlike President Biden, knows how to make money and understands how the economy works. It’s what makes President Portnoy the only president who matters. It’s also why people chant “F*ck Joe Biden” in one instance and “Dave Portnoy F*cks” at another. President Portnoy was quick to point out the social media influencer’s hypocrisy.

“Tax the Rich”……But first I’m gonna go have the time of my life partying with them all at the most extravagant over the top party of the year that is essentially a celebration of richness.

The Met Gala is a charity event that takes place in New York City. The NYC elite gathers to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The theme this year was “American Independence.” Rep. AOC’s definition of American independence is tax policy and wealth redistribution to ensure Americans are dependent on the federal government.

For someone who claims to hate rich people, one might wonder how Rep. AOC came across $30,000 for a ticket for this Hunger Games cosplay event. The social media influencer has a side hustle as a member of Congress and there are rules against how much they can accept in gifts. Though since the Met Gala is considered a “charity” event, there are workarounds for politicians to attend. Shady workarounds. But workarounds nonetheless.

Some of social media influencer Rep. AOC’s stans were not happy with President Portnoy’s criticism. But the president wasn’t suffering fools last night unless they were on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lol. Rep. AOC “remembers poor people.” Or ‘ppl’ because Rep. AOC’s stans are as vapid as she is.

This isn’t the first time President Portnoy spoke out against the popular social media influencer. One can only hope Rep. AOC has a Rep. AOC-ish response to the president later today.

