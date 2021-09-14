https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-defends-its-my-responsibility-to-party-with-elites-haters

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) tried to defend herself online after she was swarmed with criticism for wearing an emblazoned “Tax the Rich” dress to the Met Gala, where tables could reportedly cost more than $275,000 and individual tickets are priced at around $30,000.

AOC scolded “haters” about the criticism and contended that going to the fancy event with rich elites was actually her just doing her job as a congresswoman in New York City.

“And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public,” the representative wrote via Twitter. “I was one of several in attendance in this evening.”

In the same Twitter thread, Ocasio-Cortez rationalized that the “medium is the message” and emphasized that her designer is a “Black woman immigrant designer.”

“The medium is the message,” read a screen-capped image from AOC’s Instagram account.

“Proud to work with @aurorajames as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream @brothervellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda against all odds – and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met,” she wrote. “The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich.”

For good measure, AOC added, “All-BIPOC/women/LGBT+ team.”

The Daily Wire on Monday highlighted some of the criticism AOC received:

Ej Dickson, senior writer at Rolling Stone, posted: “Am I the only one who thinks this is really f***ing stupid[?] 1) The dress is ugly, 2) She’s at a $35k per person event and this isn’t nearly the own she thinks it is. 3) The dress is ugly. I mean I love her but come on this is so dumb. Peak girl boss s**t.”

“I’m not even mad at the lack of self awareness or hypocrisy anymore. At this point it’s just hilarious. These people are a giant joke,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tweeted.

“What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: The ‘tax the rich’ dress while she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country?” highlighted Donald Trump Jr.

“A pathetic self-aggrandizing hypocrite,” Megyn Kelly railed against AOC.

“Meanwhile our kids are muzzled & six feet apart all day long while trying to learn but she & these other ‘Rules for Thee but Not for Me’ pols can parade around maskless & in top of each other at the Met Gala bc, SCIENCE,” she added.

