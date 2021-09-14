https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/14/aoc-says-they-want-to-trick-you-into-thinking-democrats-are-referring-to-doctors-and-lawyers-when-they-say-rich/

Remember back during the Democratic primaries when millionaire Bernie Sanders dropped the word “millionaires” from his vocabulary and decided it was more prudent to set his sights on billionaires? Newsbusters watches The View so the rest of us don’t have to, and they noted that Whoopi Goldberg said what freaked her out about the talk associated with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ “Tax the Rich” gown was learning that the top 1 percent includes people who make around $421,000 a year.

Whoopi Goldberg revealed her surprise when she found out that “the 1% percent” was a much broader term than she thought — and included her. https://t.co/Tm7MwlANhl — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 14, 2021

We’ve written plenty about working-class woman AOC and her response to the backlash over attending the Met Gala. She’s still going on about it, and wants you to know that they’re trying to trick you into believing that when Democrats (and socialists) talk about taxing the rich, they’re talking about doctors and lawyers, not billionaires.

.@AOC responds to criticism that “she’s rich.” “They want you to think that when we talk about rich, we’re talking about doctor or a lawyer instead of someone with hundreds of millions of dollars if not billions of dollars.” pic.twitter.com/QvQA7TtJ6f — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) September 15, 2021

So “the rich” are people making hundreds of millions of dollars, or even billions. But didn’t Joe Biden make it clear during his campaign that he would absolutely not be raising taxes on families making less than $400,000? That seems pretty rich.

If this was true, Democrats would be increasing taxes only on the ultra rich. See their current tax bill. @AOC is supporting tax increases on people making far, far less than that. She is lying. https://t.co/zTrL5QNdPh — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 15, 2021

The goal post changes the more she gets, but of course — Taco Viking (@SuperKageichi) September 15, 2021

I’ve noticed that the richer communists get, the more they move the goal posts to what is considered rich. — Just Another Fed (@DookieOnTheFed) September 15, 2021

Don’t let them fool you… We’re not talking about MY type of rich just taxing those richer rich, rich people. And If I became Richer then I’ll be moving the goalpost to include again only those richer than me. — z0mbies 777 (@zombiestv22) September 15, 2021

recalibration to fit their philosophy — BD Edwards (@bde_1960) September 15, 2021

She’s got a taste of the rich life and wants more — Ajedrez de la Villa (@villa_ajedrez) September 15, 2021

I can’t wait to be ‘not rich’ then, holy hell. Help me to be ‘not rich’ too. — Socialist Strike (@SocialistStrike) September 15, 2021

These messages or so unclear. Biden is saying $400k a year is super wealthy and rich. You’re saying it’s Multi Multi Millionares and Billionares. I’m just trying to figure where the line is. — David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) September 15, 2021

The line is whatever is most beneficial to them in that moment. — Solutions to save America (@BigFamProject) September 15, 2021

“I only want to tax those making HUNDREDS AND HUNDREDS OF TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS!” — Rico (@RJBaconium) September 15, 2021

So basicallly the idea is that not even the highest paid Hollywood stars and sport champions are rich. The rich are always ‘the others’, some unidentified white Scrooge guy sitting atop his hundred of millions and billions of dollars that nobody know where they are. Sounds nutty. — Comitato x il SÌ e per il NO (@comitatoXsiXno) September 15, 2021

She seems to have a misunderstanding in “assets” and physical cash 👍🏼 — KS (@LVcountrygirl) September 15, 2021

Be interesting to find out what the people waiting those tables and carrying those dress trains were paid last night. — sheri s (@sisisis57) September 15, 2021

And wearing the COVID masks.

Her wealth is unimaginable to the vast majority of people in the world. — Earl Kralik (@earlkralik) September 15, 2021

Give yourself time grasshopper a few more years in government “service” and I’m sure you will be one of those you speak of. That’s how it works and that’s why we are pissed. Signed an American Citizen — Annette Halencak (@Annettes81) September 15, 2021

Nice try — GoodTaste&Grace (@GoodTasteGrace) September 15, 2021

She makes $180k per year. — Jim Eagle🦅🦅🦅🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PonySoldier69) September 15, 2021

You know one of the best “tells” that someone is a psychopath? They claim victim status when they clearly aren’t a victim. — wut (@wutnow_wut) September 15, 2021

You can tell by her repeat statements and video that the backlash from the met gala is having an impact. — JM (@jmahan71) September 15, 2021

Tweeting through it — Grill Dad Rock (@spreadhead2288) September 15, 2021

