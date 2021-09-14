https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/14/aoc-says-they-want-to-trick-you-into-thinking-democrats-are-referring-to-doctors-and-lawyers-when-they-say-rich/

Remember back during the Democratic primaries when millionaire Bernie Sanders dropped the word “millionaires” from his vocabulary and decided it was more prudent to set his sights on billionaires? Newsbusters watches The View so the rest of us don’t have to, and they noted that Whoopi Goldberg said what freaked her out about the talk associated with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ “Tax the Rich” gown was learning that the top 1 percent includes people who make around $421,000 a year.

We’ve written plenty about working-class woman AOC and her response to the backlash over attending the Met Gala. She’s still going on about it, and wants you to know that they’re trying to trick you into believing that when Democrats (and socialists) talk about taxing the rich, they’re talking about doctors and lawyers, not billionaires.

So “the rich” are people making hundreds of millions of dollars, or even billions. But didn’t Joe Biden make it clear during his campaign that he would absolutely not be raising taxes on families making less than $400,000? That seems pretty rich.

And wearing the COVID masks.

