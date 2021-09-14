https://noqreport.com/2021/09/14/breaking-arizona-sues-biden-regime-over-covid-19-vaccine-mandate/

Arizona on Tuesday sued the Biden regime over its sweeping vaccination mandates that affect federal employees and private businesses with more than 100 employees — the first lawsuit against a policy widely considered unconstitutional by many, with concerns over potential violations of the 1st, 4th, and especially 10th amendment given that the mandates are being done at a federal level.

“The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda,” Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement .

Biden announced the plan last week, which forces public sector workers and private sector businesses with more than 100 employees be vaccinated or take a COVID test weekly. It also forces certain employees in the federal government to take the vaccine with no alternative option for weekly testing.

The mandate is expected to affect as many as 100 million working Americans.

“We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said, blaming the unvaccinated even though vaccinated people have often spread COVID-19 as well. “This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those […]