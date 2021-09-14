https://www.theblaze.com/news/army-officer-resigns-covid-vaccine-mandate

A U.S. Army officer has resigned from the service and forgone his pension in protest of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for military personnel, calling the mandate one example of a “Marxist takeover of the military.”

What are the details?

Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague, a 19-year veteran of the U.S. armed services, submitted his letter of resignation on Aug. 30, and it was shared to Twitter last week by his wife. In the scathing letter, he listed several factors that motivated his decision but noted the Pentagon’s mandatory vaccination order was primary.

“First, and foremost, I am incapable of subjecting myself to the unlawful, unethical, immoral and tyrannical order to sit still and allow a serum to be injected into my flesh against my will and better judgment,” Hague wrote in the letter, adding, “It is impossible for this so-called ‘vaccine’ to have been studied adequately to determine the long-term effects.”

The officer pledged that he would not be used as a “tool” of the Biden administration to force the COVID-19 vaccine on those who wish to remain unvaccinated.

What else?

Elsewhere in the letter, Hague cited his “complete lack of confidence” in President Joe Biden and his Defense Department as a reason for his resignation, arguing their failed leadership “unnecessarily cost the lives of 13 service members” killed last month in a terror attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

He also decried what he characterized as “an ideologically Marxist takeover of the military and United States government at their upper echelons.”

“I would like nothing more than to continue in the Army to reach my 20 years of active federal service and retire with my pension,” added Hague, who is currently stationed at Fort Bragg. “However, I instead will join those who have served before me in pledging my Life, my Fortune, and my Sacred Honor to continue resisting the eternal and ever-mutable forms of oppression and tyranny — both from enemies outside our nation’s borders, and those within.”

Anything else?

After critics online asked why Hague decided to resign over the COVID-19 vaccine despite accepting the many other vaccines considered mandatory before serving in the armed forces, Hague’s wife, Katie Phipps Hague, tweeted that her husband “didn’t resign over a vaccine.”

“He said he felt the vaccine was being used as a political tool to divide and segregate Americans. He then went on to list many other reasons for his resignation — none of which have anything to do with vaccines,” she said.

In an interview with Fox News, Katie Phipps Hague confirmed that the resignation letter was submitted on Aug. 30 and has since been “sent up his chain of command.”

