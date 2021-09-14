https://hannity.com/media-room/backlash-aoc-under-fire-for-wearing-tax-the-rich-gown-to-nycs-ultra-elite-met-gala/

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced a growing backlash on social media Tuesday after wearing a ‘Tax the Rich’ gown at one of New York City’s most elite gatherings hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Tickets for the gala can cost upwards of $30,000 while many are given to the country’s most influential people in film, fashion, entertainment, sports, and culture.

“The medium is the message,” claimed AOC on Twitter.

And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening.🤗 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

“Proud to work with @aurorajames as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream @brothervellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda against all odds- and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met. The Time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich.”

“And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening,” she added.

