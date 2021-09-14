https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-admin-pulls-missile-defenses-in-saudi-arabia-photos_3996601.html

Satellite photos show that the United States has removed a significant number of its advanced missile defense systems and Patriot missile batteries from Saudi Arabia in recent days.

Photos that were obtained and published by The Associated Press showed that the Prince Sultan Air Base previously had a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) unit, another missile defense system, and Patriot missiles provided by the United States. But those batteries are no longer at the base, according to satellite photos taken in late August and reviewed by the AP.

“The Defense Department continues to maintain tens of thousands of forces and a robust force posture in the Middle East representing some of our most advanced air power and maritime capabilities, in support of U.S. national interests and our regional partnerships,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told the outlet in response to questions about the move. The Epoch Times has contacted the Pentagon for comment.

Over the past several years, amid Saudi incursions in nearby Yemen, the country’s Houthi rebels have fired missiles and carried drone strikes against Saudi assets. The United States in 2019 deployed two Patriot missile systems following attacks on Saudi oil production sites as Washington blamed Iran for the strikes, although Tehran has denied the allegations.

Officials in the kingdom on Sept. 5 said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels near the Saudi city of Dammam, according to news reports.

Amid the missile defense pullout, Saudi Prince Turki Al-Faisal said in a recent interview that he wants Washington to show it is committed to the kingdom, urging the Americans to leave the defense systems in the country.

“I think we need to be reassured about American commitment,” Al-Faisal, who is Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief, told CNBC. “That looks like, for example, not withdrawing Patriot missiles from Saudi Arabia at a time when Saudi Arabia is the victim of missile attacks and drone attacks—not just from Yemen, but from Iran,” he added.

Meanwhile, as the United States pulled out of Afghanistan after a decades-long military occupation, questions were raised about whether the Biden administration would be able to fully protect U.S. allies and interests around the world. The Afghan government collapsed in just under two weeks to the Taliban extremist group, leading the United States to carry out a chaotic and rushed evacuation that was punctuated by a terrorist attack that killed 13 service members in late August.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to several Middle Eastern countries in recent days, but a scheduled trip to Saudi Arabia was scrapped due to an alleged scheduling problem. It’s not clear if he will return to the kingdom in the near future.

Jack Phillips Senior Reporter Jack Phillips is a reporter at The Epoch Times based in New York.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

