Embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom and his team “don’t see a scenario” where the Democrat loses Tuesday’s recall election, projecting confidence despite close poll numbers against his Republican challengers.

“I don’t see a scenario where we’re not talking about a victory for the governor and a complete rejection of this appalling partisan power grab,” said Newsom strategist Sean Clegg. “I think what we’re seeing in our projections in the early vote is we’re performing so well we might reach a point where there’s not enough Republican vote left on the table for them to overtake us. We’ll let you know when we reach that.”

President Biden campaigned with Newsom on the eve of the election, saying the “eyes of the nation” are on the Golden State.

BIDEN: “I’m gonna make this as simple as I can: You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor or you’ll get Donald Trump. It’s not a joke.” pic.twitter.com/zLwK6FxRbB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 14, 2021

“You either keep Gavin Newsom as your Governor, or you’ll get Donald Trump. It’s not a joke!” claimed the President.

“The eyes of the nation are on California because the decision you’re going to make isn’t just going to have a huge impact on California, it’s going to reverberate around the nation, and quite frankly — not a joke — around the world,” Biden said.

“All of you know that last year I got to run against the real Donald Trump,” Biden said. “Well, this year the leading Republican running for governor is a closest thing to a Trump clone that I’ve ever seen in your state.”

Joe Biden has been visiting California disaster areas—and will soon visit the site of the largest man made disaster in recent history—Gavin Newsom. Note the following words are NEVER uttered: “Gavin Newsom has done a good job for the people of California.”#RecallGavinNewsom — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 10, 2021

