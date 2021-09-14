https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-scares-baby-colorado-leans-signature-sniff-kiss-video/

Creepy grandpa Joe just can’t help himself when he’s around babies and children.

He has to sniff, kiss and fondle them.

Joe Biden traveled to Golden, Colorado on Tuesday to push his Communist Green New Deal agenda.

Following remarks on climate change and wind turbines, a maskless Joe Biden mingled with the crowd.

After greeting some people, Biden beelined to a cute little baby with rosy cheeks.

Joe Biden scared the baby when he leaned in for his signature “kiss and sniff.”

The baby was frightened and tried to push Biden away.

VIDEO:

