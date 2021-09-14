https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/bidens-communist-green-new-deal-pitch-windmills-dont-cause-cancer-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Golden, Colorado on Tuesday to push his Communist Green New Deal agenda.

Biden toured the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to promote his garbage “Build Back Better” plan.

Joe Biden’s trip to Colorado ended his two-day tour of western states where he surveyed the drought-stricken region and blamed wildfires on climate change.

“We don’t have the time now. The goals are different,” he said. “We don’t have much more than 10 years. For real.”

Biden said junk wind turbines are the answer to combating climate change.

Earlier this year, a winter storm in Texas caused power outages and nearly half the wind turbines froze.

Biden’s pitch on Tuesday: “Windmills don’t case cancer.”

They only cause death and misery when they freeze up or don’t work.

VIDEO:

President Biden: “Extreme weather cost America, last year, $99 billion. […] We know what the driver is: climate change.” pic.twitter.com/svu4A6hMU1 — The Hill (@thehill) September 14, 2021

