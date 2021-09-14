https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/09/14/bipartisan-senators-rip-biden-team-during-blinken-hearing-threaten-action-against-defense-sec-n442691
About The Author
Related Posts
President George W. Bush Chimes in on Afghanistan Withdrawal and His Remarks Are Exactly What You Expect
July 14, 2021
RedState Welcomes Andrew Malcolm, Leslie McAdoo Gordon, Jim Thompson, and Jerry Wilson
June 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy