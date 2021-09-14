https://thehill.com/homenews/media/572304-bob-dole-pays-tribute-to-norm-macdonald

Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) tweeted a tribute to comedian Norm Macdonald, who died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer.

Macdonald, who starred on “Saturday Night Live” (“SNL”) in the 1990s, impersonated Dole on the show when the Kansas senator ran for president.

The two met about a week after Dole lost the 1996 election, KWCH reported.

“Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL,” Dole said in his tweet Tuesday. “*Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.”

The comedian started his career as a writer on Roseanne Barr’s sitcom before being hired as a cast member on “SNL.” After leaving the sketch comedy show in 1998, Macdonald had his own sitcom, “The Norm Show,” until 2001.

Dole’s tweet follows a series of tributes that poured in for Macdonald following reports of the comedian’s death Tuesday afternoon.

