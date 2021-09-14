https://www.oann.com/bombardier-launches-upscale-challenger-3500-in-battle-for-mid-sized-private-jets/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bombardier-launches-upscale-challenger-3500-in-battle-for-mid-sized-private-jets



FILE PHOTO: Laurence Casia, a Bombardier design manager, makes adjustments inside the new Challenger 3500 business jet ahead of a virtual event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

September 14, 2021

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL (Reuters) -Bombardier on Tuesday unveiled an upscale variant of its strong-selling Challenger 350 business jet as the planemaker vies to protect its dominant market share in the segment and capitalize on higher demand for private flying during the pandemic.

The refreshed variant, named Challenger 3500, seats up to 10 passengers and comes with voice-controlled cabin systems like lighting, and a smaller version of the chaise lounge seats found on Bombardier’s flagship Global 7500.

The Challenger 3500, expected to enter service in the second half of 2022, will list for $26.7 million, the same price as the 350, Chief Executive Éric Martel said in an interview.

While Bombardier has focused on paying down debt after facing a cash crunch in 2015, it faces pressure to refresh the Challenger in a market where wealthy buyers demand the latest features.

During the pandemic, health has risen to the top of concerns of the targeted elite, alongside security and privacy, underpinning demand for private jets.

Martel said the changes would help Bombardier keep the Challenger’s majority share in the super-midsized segment, which bridges small corporate planes and long-range aircraft that can seat 19.

“We’re raising the bar in that category,” he said, adding that cabin features are key for Challenger customers.

Spending on the new 3500 variant is contained within the company’s expected capex of $200 million to $250 million, Martel said.

A mockup of the jet, Bombardier’s first update of the Challenger 300 family since the 350’s entry-into-service in 2014, was on display for a virtual event, confirming a Reuters report on Monday about the launch.

Martel told reporters at an in-person component of the event that a flight test for the Montreal-assembled Challenger 3500 would be done in Wichita.

Bombardier said the mockup will be on display next month in Las Vegas at the business jet industry’s largest air show.

The plane competes with Embraer SA’s Praetors, Textron Inc’s Cessna Citation Longitude and the G280 from General Dynamics Corp’s Gulfstream Aerospace.

Textron declined to comment. Gulfstream said in an emailed statement that it “remains confident in the G280’s proven track record and are committed to enhancing it even further.”

Martel said Bombardier is weighing potential major options for its aftermarket division, along with large-cabin Global and Challenger 650 business jets.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Stephen Coates and Dan Grebler)

