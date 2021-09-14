https://noqreport.com/2021/09/14/bombshell-blinken-just-told-us-how-many-biden-really-left-behind-in-afghanistan/

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool I’ve been skeptical of the Biden administration’s official number of Americans still left in Afghanistan. They’ve said about 100-200 Americans were left behind (still a tragedy) but one U.S. official said that over 5,000 Americans were likely to end up stranded in the country by the time U.S. forces left.

As of yesterday, they are saying there are about 100 Americans still there—which likely means nothing has changed since the withdrawal concluded on August 30. The “about 100” has been the consistent line from the WH for the last couple of weeks. https://t.co/trekYgYxEZ — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 13, 2021 But Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a stunning admission today. According to him, the “best estimates are that there’s several thousand [U.S.] green card holders in Afghanistan.” WATCH: “Several thousand” U.S. Green Card holders are still in Afghanistan according to @SecBlinken in response to my question at yesterday’s @HouseForeign hearing on Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/cpFmz1Do5l — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 14, 2021 Several thousand green card holders? Well, that’s certainly a very different number from “about one hundred,” isn’t it? The Biden administration has been playing semantic games throughout the entire evacuation process. They reported […]