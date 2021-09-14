https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-arizona-sues-biden-administration-over-covid-vaccine-mandate/

From Fox News:

Arizona on Tuesday sued the Biden administration over President Biden’s sweeping vaccinate mandates that affect federal employees and private businesses with more than 100 employees — the first lawsuit against a policy that Republicans have slammed as an example of federal overreach.

“The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda,” Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement.

“We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said from the White House. “This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you.”

The mandate, which is expected to affect as many as 100 million Americans in an array of jobs, including health care, directly impacts the private sector. Republicans have describedthe move as an “unconstitutional” act of federal coercion that should be challenged or resisted.

Specifically, the Arizona lawsuit contrasts the mandates with the lack of mandate for those entering the country illegally via the U.S. southern border, where there has been a surge in migrant encounters – with more than 212,000 in July alone. While approximately 40% of those encounters result an expulsion via Title 42 public health protections, many other migrants have been released into the U.S., which has led to concerns about the risk of potential COVID-19 spread.

“There can be no serious or scientific discussion about containing the spread of COVID-19 that doesn’t begin at our southern border,” Brnovich said.

The lawsuit argues that the mandate violates the Equal Protection Clause by allegedly favoring migrants who have come into the country illegally over American citizens.