Schumer unveils Voter Fraud bill an hour ago on Senate floor







Story just hit the wires…

The good news is it will never get a vote in the Senate.

(Bloomberg) — Senate Democrats have reached agreement with Joe Manchin on a broad overhaul of U.S. voting rights law, a development that should unify all Democrats in the chamber behind a single plan for the first time.

The measure would create an automatic voter registration system through each state’s motor vehicle agency, make Election Day a public holiday and provide voters with at least 15 days of early voting for federal elections.

It also is designed to curtail partisan “gerrymandering” of congressional districts.

The agreement comes after months of negotiations with Manchin, who withheld his support from a far more expansive Democratic proposal. But the measure still doesn’t have the Republican backing needed to advance the bill to the floor of the Senate, which is divided 50-50 between the two parties.

Chuck Schumer said he would hold a vote as early as next week on bringing the measure to the floor.

Civil rights leaders and progressive groups are demanding the Senate eliminate or carve out a new exception to its filibuster rule if the Republicans use the tactic to block the radical bill. However, Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema oppose changing the rules, denying Democrats the votes to do that.

The overhaul’s proponents include Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Alex Padilla of California, Jon Tester of Montana and Raphael Warnock of Georgia.