https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/14/buzzfeed-drops-a-bomb-on-alleged-bad-boss-rep-pramila-jayapal/

BuzzFeed just dropped a bomb on Rep. Pramila Jayapal in a story they’ve been working on all summer that accuses the Washington Dem of being a truly horrible boss:

“She just doesn’t recognize that the staff are also humans,” according to one of BuzzFeed’s sources:

And:

According to the report, Jayapal’s office had “one of the highest staff turnover rates in the House”:

And she allegedly even blamed one staffer for her weight gain because “she did not have enough gym time on her schedule”:

Wow, sound like an epic s*itshow:

Of note, 6 of the top 10 worst bosses in the House are women:

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...