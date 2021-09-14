https://www.ksbw.com/article/california-gubernatorial-recall-election-sept-14/37595217

It’s Election Day in California, and people are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the California gubernatorial recall race. Gov. Gavin Newsom ended his campaign to retain his job with a final push Monday from President Joe Biden, who warned that the outcome of the contest could shape the country’s direction on the pandemic, reproductive rights and the battle to slow climate change. Newsom’s ouster would be a stunning rebuke in heavily Democratic California, where the party controls every statewide office, dominates the Legislature and congressional delegation and holds a nearly 2-to-1 advantage in registered voters. Less than three years ago, he was elected in a landslide.While Newsom has sought to nationalize the race, Republicans have criticized him relentlessly for rising taxes, an unchecked homelessness crisis, climbing crime rates and housing prices that are out of reach for many in the working class. The recall gained momentum largely out of frustration with Newsom’s COVID-19 restrictions that shuttered schools and businesses and cost millions of jobs. How can I vote in the recall election?Every active registered voter was mailed a vote-by-mail ballot, and counties started mailing the vote-by-mail ballots about a month before Election Day.There are also in-person voting options available in each of California’s 58 counties. All in-person voting locations will be open on Election Day, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.Voters can look at EarlyVoting.sos.ca.gov or FindMyPollingPlace.sos.ca.gov to find their in-person voting options and search by address.You can also text “VOTE” to “GOVOTE” (468-683) to find your polling place. What are the questions on the recall ballot?The recall election ballot has two parts.The first is the following question: “Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?” Voting “no” means you want Newsom to remain governor. Voting “yes” means you want him removed from office. If a majority of voters answer “yes,” Newsom will have to leave office.After that question is the list of qualified replacement candidates voters can choose from. If a majority of voters answer “yes” to the recall question, the replacement candidate with the highest number of votes will be elected for the remainder of Newsom’s term, which ends in January 2023. Who are all the candidates vying to replace Newsom?Click here to see the certified list of candidates. Prominent Republicans include: Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder. See where he stands on the issues here.Businessman John Cox. See where he stands on the issues here. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. See where he stands on the issues here.Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley. See where he stands on the issues here. Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner. See where she stands on the issues here. Personal finance YouTuber Kevin Paffrath is running as a Democrat. See where he stands on the issues here. KSBW’s sister-station KCRA 3 held a debate with several of the leading recall candidates. See their responses to questions here. Do I need to answer both questions on the recall ballot?No.Voters can vote on either one or both parts of the recall ballot, according to the California secretary of state. You can also vote “no” to the question of removing Newsom from office and also select a replacement candidate.Click here to see our full recall guide— The Associated Press contributed reporting

It’s Election Day in California, and people are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the California gubernatorial recall race. Gov. Gavin Newsom ended his campaign to retain his job with a final push Monday from President Joe Biden, who warned that the outcome of the contest could shape the country’s direction on the pandemic, reproductive rights and the battle to slow climate change. Advertisement Newsom’s ouster would be a stunning rebuke in heavily Democratic California, where the party controls every statewide office, dominates the Legislature and congressional delegation and holds a nearly 2-to-1 advantage in registered voters. Less than three years ago, he was elected in a landslide. While Newsom has sought to nationalize the race, Republicans have criticized him relentlessly for rising taxes, an unchecked homelessness crisis, climbing crime rates and housing prices that are out of reach for many in the working class. The recall gained momentum largely out of frustration with Newsom’s COVID-19 restrictions that shuttered schools and businesses and cost millions of jobs. How can I vote in the recall election? Every active registered voter was mailed a vote-by-mail ballot, and counties started mailing the vote-by-mail ballots about a month before Election Day. There are also in-person voting options available in each of California’s 58 counties. All in-person voting locations will be open on Election Day, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can look at EarlyVoting.sos.ca.gov or FindMyPollingPlace.sos.ca.gov to find their in-person voting options and search by address. You can also text “VOTE” to “GOVOTE” (468-683) to find your polling place. What are the questions on the recall ballot? The recall election ballot has two parts. The first is the following question: “Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?” Voting “no” means you want Newsom to remain governor. Voting “yes” means you want him removed from office. If a majority of voters answer “yes,” Newsom will have to leave office. After that question is the list of qualified replacement candidates voters can choose from. If a majority of voters answer “yes” to the recall question, the replacement candidate with the highest number of votes will be elected for the remainder of Newsom’s term, which ends in January 2023. Who are all the candidates vying to replace Newsom? Click here to see the certified list of candidates. Prominent Republicans include: KSBW’s sister-station KCRA 3 held a debate with several of the leading recall candidates. See their responses to questions here. Do I need to answer both questions on the recall ballot? No. Voters can vote on either one or both parts of the recall ballot, according to the California secretary of state. You can also vote “no” to the question of removing Newsom from office and also select a replacement candidate. Click here to see our full recall guide — The Associated Press contributed reporting

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

