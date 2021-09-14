https://hannity.com/media-room/cash-to-bern-sanders-pushes-3-5t-for-working-families-4x-reagans-entire-federal-budget-in-1984/

Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders backed Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package to help “working families,” claiming the cash is needed to lift millions of families “out of poverty.”

“What the data tells us is clear: when government responds to the needs of the working class, millions of families are lifted out of poverty. We must not stop here. We must pass the $3.5T reconciliation bill and invest in working families,” posted Sanders on Twitter.

What the data tells us is clear: when government responds to the needs of the working class, millions of families are lifted out of poverty. We must not stop here. We must pass the $3.5T reconciliation bill and invest in working families. https://t.co/qrOBAY6FQe — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 14, 2021

The astronomical price-tag is more than 4-times Ronald Reagan’s entire federal budget back in 1984.

“President Reagan is proposing an $848.5 billion budget for the fiscal year 1984 that keeps pace with expected inflation and projects a deficit of $189 billion, provided Congress enacts a series of freezes and reductions in domestic programs,” wrote the New York Times back in 1983.

“The budget assumes that the nation’s economic recovery is under way in the current quarter and that it will build steadily until midyear and then average 4 percent growth for the next five years. It predicts that unemployment will peak in the first half of this year, with the economy producing 1.6 million new jobs by fall and 4.6 million more by late 1984,” adds the newspaper.



