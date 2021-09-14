https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cdc-admits-natural-immunity-is-real/

Posted by Kane on September 14, 2021 2:14 pm

They need to go one step further, and tell Americans with natural immunity not to get the Vaccine.

“If you’ve had Covid 19 in the past 3 months and you’ve been exposed to someone with Covid-19, you don’t need to get tested if you don’t have new symptoms.”



‘Why should anyone get Vaccinated if they have immunity from a prior Covid infection?’

Fauci — ‘I don’t have a really firm answer for you on that’

